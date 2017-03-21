27°
Gwydir Highway closed in both direction

21st Mar 2017 7:30 AM
The Gwydir Highway between Grafton and Glen Innes is closed in both directions. Matthew Elkerton

MOTORISTS planning to travel on the Gwydir Highway will need to to make alternate plans.

The Gwydir Highway remains closed in both direction between Glenn Innes and Grafton due to landslips at various locations.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and not pass through closed or flooded roads.

Motorists can use the Bruxner Highway or the Oxley Highway as an alternative, but due to the extended diversion will need to factor in plenty of additional travel time.

  • These diversions are not suitable for B doubles.

Emergency services, traffic control crews and local council crews are on site.

For the latest information regarding this incident and others on the NSW road network visit www.livetraffic.com or call the Traffic information Line on 132 701.

Lismore Northern Star
