Win gives Giants top-four focus

Tom Hickey and Rory Lobb go head to head in the ruck. Picture: Getty Images

THEY didn't look much like a premiership threat but the Giants' 25-point win over St Kilda at Spotless Stadium has moved them past local rivals Sydney and into the top four.

Another stunning performance from Lachie Whitfield and four goals from Harry Himmelberg were enough to get the job done against a Saints team which should have had more to show for their efforts.

Whitfield's move into defence started as a stop gap measure after the departure of Nathan Wilson (Fremantle) and the Achilles injury to Zac Williams but has turned into a stroke of genius.

He finished with 32 high-quality possessions and added another performance to his case for All-Australian selection.

Himmelberg's four goals equalled his career-best against Richmond in last year's preliminary final.

He will have same quality company in front of goal next week with Jeremy Cameron set to return from suspension and Toby Greene getting better with each game under his belt.

Brent Daniels and Stephen Coniglio celebrate a goal.

The Giants have won seven of their last eight games and Leon Cameron has a lot of his very talented squad playing well.

Josh Kelly (32 possessions), Stephen Coniglio (29), Tim Taranto (24) and Jacob Hopper (23) were all strong through the midfield and Heath Shaw was the pick of the defenders along with Adam Kennedy who has been a big plus since returning from an ACL injury.

The Saints will rue their wastefulness especially in the first half.

Rarely has a team dominated a match so emphatically but failed to convert on the scoreboard.

Harry Himmelberg celebrates a goal. Picture: Phil Hillyard

At half-time they were leading almost every key statistical category including contested possession (+15), inside 50s (+12) and clearances (+7). They almost doubled the Giants in scoring shots (13-7) but they butchered their chances like few have this season kicking 3.10 to trail by four points at the main break.

By the end of the match they were still equal in scoring shots and plus 12 in inside 50s.

Alan Richardson's defensive set ups worked well with Seb Ross and Luke Dunstan restricting Dylan Shiel to 21 disposals.

Tony Shepherd presents Callan Ward with his life membership. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Former Giant Jack Steele did an outstanding job on 150-game co-captain Callan Ward keeping him to a season low 20 touches.

Ward became the first GWS player to reach the milestone missing just four of the club's first 150. He also becomes the first playing life member.