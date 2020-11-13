Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The country’s leading minds across business, entertainment, politics and media will come together to discuss the future of NSW at a Sydney summit on Friday.
The country’s leading minds across business, entertainment, politics and media will come together to discuss the future of NSW at a Sydney summit on Friday.
News

Guy Sebastian to drop in on summit

by Angira Bharadwaj
13th Nov 2020 11:45 AM

The country's leading minds across business, entertainment, politics and media will on Friday collaborate on the future of NSW for The Daily Telegraph's Bradfield Oration.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Destination NSW chief Steve Cox are some of the big names set to speak at today's summit in Luna Park.

Guy Sebastian will perform at the Bradfield Oration on Friday. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
Guy Sebastian will perform at the Bradfield Oration on Friday. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

The industry heavyweights will discuss timely issues including Sydney's recovery post the coronavirus pandemic, technology and NSW and the demographic changes redefining the state.

The Bradfield Oration will be live streamed from noon.

Originally published as Guy Sebastian to drop in on Sydney summit

bradfield oration 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Car crash, child taken to hospital

        Premium Content UPDATE: Car crash, child taken to hospital

        News EMERGENCY services were called to a serious car crash north of Lismore early this morning which saw two people treated.

        5 things you missed at this week’s council meeting

        Premium Content 5 things you missed at this week’s council meeting

        News From floods to fraud, Lismore council covered a range of topics

        Amazing act turns this couple’s year from hell around

        Premium Content Amazing act turns this couple’s year from hell around

        News WHEN the pandemic forced the cancellation of this young couple’s wedding plans, it...

        Four men in court over $22M cannabis haul

        Premium Content Four men in court over $22M cannabis haul

        News AN INTERPRETER has been requested to assist four men allegedly involved in...