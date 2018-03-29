Guy Sebastian confirms Northern Rivers show

FOR the first time in two and a half years, Australian artist Guy Sebastian will be taking his band on the road with a hit-laden Then & Now regional tour.

Recent releases from Sebastian's current album, Conscious, such as Bloodstone and Set In Stone, will be performed alongside songs which have shaped his career for the past 15 years and made him one of Australia's most enduring artists, with over 40 platinum-certified releases and more than three million sales to date.

Fans will also be treated to a sneak peek of his highly anticipated new material, set to be released later in the year.

Sebastian said this year has started off well for him.

"I've spent a lot of time writing new material and preparing a new body of work that really excites me, and I can't wait to share it soon,” he said.

"One of my favourite things to do is perform live and I'm excited to bring my music to fans who live more remotely and get back to some amazing locations across Australia.

"I'm creating a show that will be a unique, one of a kind experience for my loyal fans.”

Sebastian said the feedback he receives from people who respond to his music is humbling.

"It is particularly special when I receive messages on social media or letters saying that a song has helped someone through a difficult time,” he said.

"The power of music is my driving force and being able to affect people in that way is so liberating and something that I really treasure.

"My fans are all amazing so I love spending time with them, and I really feed off their energy when I'm out there on stage!”

Guy Sebastian burst into the consciousness of the Australian public in 2003, when he was crowned the first winner of TV talent show Australian Idol.

He has gone on to become the only Australian male artist in history to achieve six number one singles and two number one albums.

To date, Sebastian has had 42 platinum-certified releases, sold over 3.7 million singles and albums, and his first #1 solo single, Angels Brought Me Here, still holds the record for the fastest selling single in ARIA chart history.

Tickets for the Then & Now regional tour go on sale today .

For details visit www.guysebastian.com.