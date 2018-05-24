'GUTLESS': Deputy mayor slams lack of leadership on sharks

Sea Shepherd found an endangered female loggerhead turtle in the shark nets off Ballina during the second trial.

Sea Shepherd found an endangered female loggerhead turtle in the shark nets off Ballina during the second trial. Sea Shepherd Australia

A BALLINA Shire councillor has slammed his colleagues as "gutless” during a fiery debate over shark netting.

Deputy mayor Keith Williams put forward a notice of motion for councillors to write to the NSW Department of Primary Industries in support of "non-lethal” shark mitigation methods at today's general meeting.

The motion sparked a passionate debate as to whether the council should write to the DPI in support of a range of methods other than shark nets.

Cr Williams then slammed his fellow councillors as "gutless” for failing to offer leadership on the contentious issue.

He said four dolphins were killed along with five endangered turtles, 37 hammerhead sharks and a number of manta rays during the five-month trial over summer. Just two target sharks were netted in that time.

"In the last month (of the second trial), we caught no target sharks, we killed two dolphins and a critically endangered leatherback sea turtle,” Cr Williams said.

"The killing of endangered animals is something we should all find morally repugnant.”

He was "desperately disappointed” councillors wouldn't support his motion but was confident community consultation run by the NSW DPI, which ended this week, would show the community was "strongly against the nets”.

He had hoped the council would take the chance to be leaders on the issue. While that's now likely to rest with the results of recent community consultation, he argued there was no problem with councillors taking a stand.

Cr Williams said he was confident other methods of shark mitigation were enough to keep Ballina's beaches safe.

Cr Eoin Johnston said the motion, which lost 7-3, was "pre-emptive and unnecessary”.

Cr Johnston said he doubted shark nets - which no councillor endorsed during the meeting - would be used in the long term, but he noted the number of sharks caught in the nets was not a reflection of the number deterred from Ballina's beaches in total.

He said councillors should make submissions based on their constituents' views and "scientific facts.

He hoped there would soon be enough data to clearly define which methods were effective.

"If they can't collect enough data in two trials, then we have a problem,” he said.