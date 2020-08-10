‘Gutless, cowardly wonders‘ destroy soccer fields

HEARTLESS vandals have destroyed a sporting ground forcing the cancellation of junior sporting matches on the weekend.

It is understood a silver vehicle was seen in the vicinity of the Ballina Soccer Club around midnight on Friday – and then “had a second crack late on Saturday night”.

Club president Gary Bond said the sporting community were devastated to learn playing fields were damaged when hoodlums drove a car around playing fields on Friday night causing significant damage.

“Unfortunately due to all the rain and someone deciding to make our home fields a playground Miniroo, home games are off,” a post on the club’s social media said.

“Away games are still on at this stage.

And if anyone has any information about the grounds being torn up last night please get in touch.”

Football Far North Coast, general manager Steve Mackney said he had contacted Ballina Shire Council and local police about the damage undertaken a mere 24 hours apart.

Mackney is furious and said the actions of what he called “gutless, cowardly wonders.”

“These Neanderthals, who in the dead of night do burnouts of sporting fields, cause significant damage not only to the grounds but also devastate the hundreds of people who use them,” he said.

“Then they took a second crack late on Saturday night.

“How do you explain to a five or eight year girl or boy who simply lives for playing in their team that because of someone’s selfish act they can’t play today?”

Mackney said that the home games for dozens of games of Ballina Soccer Club were cancelled on the weekend and are now being rescheduled across the region.

“This is a real kick in the guts for the amazing volunteers who work really hard in difficult times to keep community sport going,” he said.

“I have sent through the vision of the damage to Paul Hickey, general manager of Ballina Shire Council and am confident his staff will make the ground’s repair a priority,” he said.

“If anyone knows anything please contact the police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.”