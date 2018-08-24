Guns uncovered during search on two homes

Police seized firearms, drugs and cash during a search of a properties at Rappville and Kippenduff.

Police seized firearms, drugs and cash during a search of a properties at Rappville and Kippenduff. Ingram Publishing

A 35-YEAR-OLD man has been charged after drugs, firearms and cash were seized during a police search yesterday.

Senior Constable David Henderson said officers from Richmond Police District, with the assistance of the Dog Unit, executed a search warrant just after 10am yesterday at a home on Murray Street, Rappville, and Brewers Road, Kippenduff.

Police allegedly located drugs, believed to be methamphetamine, cannabis and cannabis plants, two firearms and cash.

The items were seized and will undergo forensic analysis.

The 35-year-old man was arrested and taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, supplying a prohibited drug, and possessing a prescribed restricted substance.

The man was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.