Guns, cash and drugs seized in bikie bust

POLICE have seized cash, a rifle scope and a small amount of drugs during a search at the home of an associate of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang on the North Coast.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command formed Strike Force Walenore to proactively target OMCGs in response to recent violent acts believed to be related to tension between rival clubs.

They are being assisted by the State Crime Command's Gangs Squad's Strike Force Raptor, Public Order and Riot Squad, the Police Dog Unit and Queensland Police attached to Taskforce Maxima.

As part of their ongoing strategies, police conducted searches for firearms, firearms parts, and ammunitions at two properties of which the occupants were subject to Firearm Prohibition Orders this week.

During a search at the home of an associate of the Rebels OMCG at Commissioners Creek on Monday, police located a rifle scope, a laser pointer, more than $6000 cash, and an amount of cannabis.

Inquiries into those items are continuing.

As part of Strike Force Walenore, police conducted searches for firearms, firearms parts, and ammunitions at two properties of which the occupants were subject to Firearm Prohibition Orders this week. Nathan Patterson

A search was also conducted at the home of a member of the Lone Wolf OMCG at Terranora on Tuesday, with a 39-year-old man issued a warning for consorting.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Brendon Cullen, said operations like this one would continue to target and disrupt the activities of OMCG members and their associates.

"These operations are a direct consequence of the disregard that OMCG members have had for the community and we will continue to endeavour to bring their behaviour in line with community expectations," Det Insp Cullen said.

"This will be an ongoing operation in conjunction with the Queensland Police Service to keep our community safe."

Strike Force Raptor was established by State Crime Command's Gangs Squad in 2009.

It is a proactive and high-impact operation targeting outlaw motorcycle gangs and any associated criminal enterprises.

Anyone with information to assist police is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report it directly to detectives via the Strike Force Raptor online reporting page.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.