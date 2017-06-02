Guns and drugs seized in house raid

A shotgun and bolt action rifle were seized alongside 10kg of cannabis at a Dorroughby property on Wednesday afternoon.

POLICE are have seized two high-powered rifles and more than 70 cannabis plants on a rural Northern Rivers property in a "concerning" link between guns and drug dealing.

The 4.10 small gauge shotgun and bolt action rifle, both believed to be stolen, were seized by Lismore detectives on Wednesday afternoon during the execution of a search warrant on the Dorroughby property.

Alongside the guns, police found 76 cannabis plants weighing about 10kg.

The raid was part of an ongoing investigation into the connection between firearm theft and drug activity, according to Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay from the Richmond Local Area Command.

"It is a concern for us that these have been stolen mostly from rural properties in this area and seem to be getting used within drug activity," Chief Insp Lindsay said. "At this stage we believe those firearms may be connected to a break and enter in the Casino area.

"These firearms can be used obviously to inflict serious injury or death ... and we well know what damage these kind of weapons can do once they fall into the wrong hands."

Police are speaking to a 34-year-old Dorroughby man in relation to the drugs and guns.

Chief Insp Lindsay said the man was currently in custody in relation to other charges.

He said police were confident charges would be laid in the "near future".