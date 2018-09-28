Guns and drugs found in stolen car in dramatic pursuit

FOUR people have been arrested after an extensive manhunt involving a police helicopter found a gun and other weapons in a stolen car in Kingscliff overnight.

After Tweed Byron Police District officers noticed a stolen Ford Focus parked in the carpark of a hotel on Marine Parade about 5pm yesterday, the officers went inside the hotel to speak to patrons before a number of people allegedly dispersed.

During a search of the Ford, police allegedly located and seized several items, including a firearm, a machete, knives and prohibited drugs.

With the assistance of detectives, Traffic and Highway Patrol officers and Queensland POLAIR, two men, both aged 26, were arrested in another vehicle at a nearby shopping centre a short time later.

A third man, aged 24, and a 21-year-old woman were arrested in Pearl Street.

One of the men, aged 26, was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for the offence of custody of knife in public place.

The woman was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for possess prohibited weapon and will both appear in court at a later date.

The two men, aged 24 and 26, were taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

The 24-year-old man was charged for stealing the car, possessing an unregistered firearm and a knife, as well as drug possession.

The 26-year-old man was charged with possessing a firearm.

Both men were refused bail to appear at Byron Bay Local Court today .