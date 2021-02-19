Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Michael Gunner has gone into self-isolation and will get tested for COVID-19 after becoming unwell during the Bombing of Darwin commemorations
Michael Gunner has gone into self-isolation and will get tested for COVID-19 after becoming unwell during the Bombing of Darwin commemorations
Politics

NT leader goes into self-isolation after becoming unwell

by MADURA MCCORMACK
19th Feb 2021 2:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

NT CHIEF Minister Michael Gunner has gone into self-isolation and will get tested for COVID-19 after feeling unwell during the Bombing of Darwin commemorations.

A spokesman for the Chief Minister confirmed Mr Gunner had felt fine yesterday afternoon, when he had a hoarse voice in parliament and was well this morning.

MORE:

Former MLA Terry Mills rules out a run in Blain if scandal triggers by-election

Blain MLA Mark Turner wanted woman to make false statement: text messages

Labor MLA Mark Turner's cocaine indifference unmasked in new texts

But during the Bombing of Darwin commemorations he began feeling unwell and "out of an abundance of caution", has opted to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

Mr Gunner sounded his usual self during the morning session of parliament on Thursday but in the afternoon, when he made his statement confirming the expulsion of Blain MLA Mark Turner from caucus, he sounded hoarse.

Meanwhile, the Blain MLA has yet to make a statement following his expulsion from Labor's parliamentary team.

His electorate office has been shut this week as it gets a new lick of paint.

Originally published as Gunner goes into self-isolation after becoming unwell

coronavirus michael gunner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why are thunderbolts and lightning very, very frightening?

        Premium Content Why are thunderbolts and lightning very, very frightening?

        News Experts explain why lightning is so loud, and why it makes your windows rattle.

        • 19th Feb 2021 1:50 PM
        HEAVY RAIN: BoM issues new severe storm warning

        Premium Content HEAVY RAIN: BoM issues new severe storm warning

        Weather Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding

        ‘No decision has been made’ on future of Wollumbin track

        Premium Content ‘No decision has been made’ on future of Wollumbin track

        News The claim comes after documents suggesting a November 2022 closure

        7 days with no shark drumlines off Ballina, Evans Head

        Premium Content 7 days with no shark drumlines off Ballina, Evans Head

        News The drumlines are one of the North Coast’s key shark mitigation strategies.