The 30-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

The 30-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

Police are on the hunt for two men who broke into a home in Sydney's west before shooting a man multiple times and fleeing the scene.

Officers were called to a granny flat on Rymill Street, Tregear, in the early hours of Monday morning where they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg and shoulder.

Paramedics tried to save him but he died at the scene.

The homicide squad has been called in and anyone with information is urged to contact Mt Druitt Police or Crime Stoppers.

More to come

Originally published as Gunmen on the run after fatal shooting