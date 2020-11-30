Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The 30-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
The 30-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Gunmen on the run after fatal shooting

by Erin Lyons
30th Nov 2020 6:38 AM

Police are on the hunt for two men who broke into a home in Sydney's west before shooting a man multiple times and fleeing the scene.

Officers were called to a granny flat on Rymill Street, Tregear, in the early hours of Monday morning where they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg and shoulder.

Paramedics tried to save him but he died at the scene.

The homicide squad has been called in and anyone with information is urged to contact Mt Druitt Police or Crime Stoppers.

More to come

Originally published as Gunmen on the run after fatal shooting

More Stories

editors picks fatal shooting gunmen police shooting sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SCHOOL Q&A: Job losses, budget, transition at super school

        Premium Content SCHOOL Q&A: Job losses, budget, transition at super school

        News What’s the truth about the new $100 million Murwillumbah Education Campus project?

        Even Hollywood stars benefit from faster internet

        Premium Content Even Hollywood stars benefit from faster internet

        News The new offer promises speeds from 10Mbps to close to 1Gbps.

        Grants support innovative mental health help in rural areas

        Premium Content Grants support innovative mental health help in rural areas

        News The funding will assist many people struggling with mental health.

        Man punched North Coast taxi driver over fare

        Premium Content Man punched North Coast taxi driver over fare

        News A 61-year-old man has pleaded guilty to punching a taxi driver