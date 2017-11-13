Menu
Gun used in violent home invasion: Man extradited

A MAN has been arrested over a terrifying home invasion.

In the early hours of October 2011 the owners of a store in Legume (west or Urbenville) were asleep when they heard a banging noise at their door.

They saw a 21 year old Queensland man wearing a helmet who wanted to be let in.

They then heard two gunshots and glass breaking. The 21 year old tried to enter through the glass he just shot. The victim grabbed the gun barrel and tried to take it from the 21 year old who pulled it away from the victim. The 21 year old fired two more shots and left.

One victim suffered cuts to their hands.

In October Queensland police executed a search warrant in Warwick and seized several firearms. The 21 year old was charged by Queensland police for Queensland related offences, and Casino police applied for a warrant.

On November 10 the man was arrested in Queensland and extradited to NSW. He was charged with:

* Special aggravated break and enter armed with a dangerous weapon.

* Assault with intent to rob while armed with a dangerous weapon

He was bail refused and appeared in Lismore Local Court on Saturday.

