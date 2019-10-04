Gun used in attempted Lismore robbery

There has been an armed robbery arrest in the Lismore CBD.

A BALLINA man remains in custody after a failed alleged armed robbery in Lismore CBD yesterday.

Christopher Creed, 28, appeared before Lismore Local Court today following his arrest on Thursday night.

Police will allege Mr Creed approached a 50-year-old man in Uralba St and produced a pistol, demanding money from him about 9.50pm yesterday.

When the man refused, Mr Creed allegedly left the scene empty handed.

Richmond Police District officers found Mr Creed hiding in Crowther carpark before he fled, forcing police to initiate a foot pursuit.

Mr Creed was arrested a short time later near the toilet block on Keen Street.

Police will allege they found Mr Creed was in possession of a replica pistol when searched by officers.

Mr Creed was charged with armed robbery and breaching his bail conditions.

His solicitor, Hannah Donaldson, did not apply for a release application at the request of her client.

Magistrate Peter Bugden referred the matter to Lismore District Court on December 11 because of the strictly indictable armed robbery charge.

Mr Creed is to appear via video link on that date.

He is also expected to return to Lismore Local Court on October 14 for two separate matters, which relate to the bail breaches he made this week.

Ms Donaldson indicated to the court that Mr Creed "admitted to the breaches”.

While Mr Bugden said after looking at the facts of those other matters, he would not issue a jail sentence but he would not grant bail because of the armed robbery charge.

"He's not going to get bailed anyway because of this matter,” he said.

"Bail is formally revoked and both matters are adjourned to October 14 for sentence (in Lismore Local Court).”