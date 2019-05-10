Gun Suns recruits 'have coach written all over' them

Former Brisbane Lion Sam Virgo will play for the Gold Coast Suns in their inaugural AFLW campaign in 2020.

NEW Gold Coast AFLW recruits Leah Kaslar and Sam Virgo have "coach written all over” them according to current Suns boss David Lake.

The Suns pulled off a major recruiting coup when the two established AFLW veterans jumped ship from the Brisbane Lions to the Gold Coast in the off-season.

Kaslar captained Brisbane last season, while her defensive-50 partner and 2017 All Australian Virgo was vice-captain.

Lake was thrilled to be able to add two experienced figures to his fledgling squad.

"In Leah Kaslar and Sam Virgo (are) two mother figures who have been around the game a long time, have managed the environment and set the standards for young girls to learn in,” Lake said.

"I was really happy with what we achieved and the bonus is they've been in the space and have a bit of talent.

"Sam has plenty still left (to give) and has 'coach' written all over her, as does Leah.”

Premiership-winning Western Bulldogs star Tiarna Ernst also joined the expansion club in the off-season.

"When you get inside the walls (of a football club) there's actions and processes . . . you buy into that and you have a picture of the type of side you want to build,” Lake said.

"People like Sam Virgo and Leah Kaslar become critical in putting that together. Then you get an opportunity to put Tiarna into that, a premiership player . . . those three older figures not only have something to give, but get the joy out of giving it.”

Kaslar and Virgo will face their former side for the first time as Suns players in Game 1 of the QW Winter Series at Metricon Stadium on May 25.

Lake said winning the three-match series would not be the Suns' goal. They will focus on "the long journey rather than the short journey”.

"Winning to us right now is being competitive; presenting ourselves correctly, the brand of footy we play (and) how we conduct ourselves,” he said.

"They're not scoreboard wins, but when you get those facets right the scoreboard will look after itself.”