Gun, silencers, knife and 114 pills found in dramatic arrest

A man has been arrested and will face court today.

A man has been arrested and will face court today. Trevor Veale

A MAN will face court today after he was charged with 13 offences after drugs, a gun, silencers, ammunition, and stolen credit cards were seized when a 4WD was searched at Byron Bay this morning.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District were patrolling when they stopped and searched a man in a 4WD parked in Wright Street about 1.30am today.

When the vehicle was searched police found a .22 handgun, two silencers, seven boxes of ammunition, two magazines, a baton, and flick knife, as well as cannabis and 114 pills alleged to be MDMA.

Officers also seized prescription drugs as well as stolen credit and debit cards.

The 34-year-old man, from Ocean Shores, was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station and charged with 13 offences:

. Possess unauthorised pistol

. Possess unregistered firearm-pistol

. Possess unregistered firearm in public place

. Possess ammunition w/o holding licence/permit/authority

. Possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit (four counts)

. Possess prohibited drug (two counts)

. Goods in personal custody suspected being stolen

. Possess/attempt to, prescribed restricted substance, and

. Supply prohibited plant.

He was refused bail to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today.