Gun, silencers, knife and 114 pills found in dramatic arrest
A MAN will face court today after he was charged with 13 offences after drugs, a gun, silencers, ammunition, and stolen credit cards were seized when a 4WD was searched at Byron Bay this morning.
Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District were patrolling when they stopped and searched a man in a 4WD parked in Wright Street about 1.30am today.
When the vehicle was searched police found a .22 handgun, two silencers, seven boxes of ammunition, two magazines, a baton, and flick knife, as well as cannabis and 114 pills alleged to be MDMA.
Officers also seized prescription drugs as well as stolen credit and debit cards.
The 34-year-old man, from Ocean Shores, was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station and charged with 13 offences:
. Possess unauthorised pistol
. Possess unregistered firearm-pistol
. Possess unregistered firearm in public place
. Possess ammunition w/o holding licence/permit/authority
. Possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit (four counts)
. Possess prohibited drug (two counts)
. Goods in personal custody suspected being stolen
. Possess/attempt to, prescribed restricted substance, and
. Supply prohibited plant.
He was refused bail to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today.