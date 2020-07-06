Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gun shop reveals plans for bigger armoury

Rebecca Lollback
6th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LISMORE gun shop has lodged a development application with Lismore City Council to expand its existing firearms and hunting business.

Prohunt Outfitters is located in Terania Street, North Lismore.

The business' website says they stock "all things hunting and shooting", and offer custom-built rifles and firearms safety training courses.

According to documents submitted to the council, the proposal is to increase the size of the shop's armoury.

"It is required that all firearms will be stored in a safe/armoury located within the existing building," the report states.

"The proposed extension will be for such secure storage and will be located in the 'centre' of the buildings.

"No firearms will be displayed in the retail premises front area.

"The landowner has had discussions with NSW Firearms Registry Division of NSW Police and the proposed expansion plans have been sighted by Firearms Registry.

"However, before the proposed extension is occupied as an 'armoury' the NSW Firearms Registry will be required to 'licence' the premises.

"The proposed addition will be secured by a set of security gates and similarly constructed security ceiling, with concrete block walls."

Other security measures to be implemented include:

The 'internal' security door will be kept locked at all times;

During a firearm sale only one person (besides the proprietor) will be permitted in the armoury area at any one time;

The armoury will only be unlocked when the internal security door is locked, and upon a firearm being retrieved, the safe/armoury door will be locked prior to the internal door being unlocked;

All customers are served in the retail premises' front area

There is a clear line of sight from the retail premises to the armoury area.

firearms lismore city council northern rivers business
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man killed in motorbike crash on Bruxner Highway

        premium_icon Man killed in motorbike crash on Bruxner Highway

        News THE 59-year-old man was travelling with other motorcyclists when he got separated from the group and crashed.

        HORRIFYING: Children forced to stop dad’s attack on mum

        premium_icon HORRIFYING: Children forced to stop dad’s attack on mum

        News She thought her husband of 20 years was going to kill her

        ‘THANK YOU’: Family of Lismore legend send heartfelt message

        premium_icon ‘THANK YOU’: Family of Lismore legend send heartfelt message

        News Family honours Harold Crozier one year on from his passing

        Blow zero, cop a free coffee

        premium_icon Blow zero, cop a free coffee

        News NSW Police will hand out free coffees to drivers who blow zero at random breath...

        • 6th Jul 2020 9:00 AM