Gun shop reveals plans for bigger armoury

A LISMORE gun shop has lodged a development application with Lismore City Council to expand its existing firearms and hunting business.

Prohunt Outfitters is located in Terania Street, North Lismore.

The business' website says they stock "all things hunting and shooting", and offer custom-built rifles and firearms safety training courses.

According to documents submitted to the council, the proposal is to increase the size of the shop's armoury.

"It is required that all firearms will be stored in a safe/armoury located within the existing building," the report states.

"The proposed extension will be for such secure storage and will be located in the 'centre' of the buildings.

"No firearms will be displayed in the retail premises front area.

"The landowner has had discussions with NSW Firearms Registry Division of NSW Police and the proposed expansion plans have been sighted by Firearms Registry.

"However, before the proposed extension is occupied as an 'armoury' the NSW Firearms Registry will be required to 'licence' the premises.

"The proposed addition will be secured by a set of security gates and similarly constructed security ceiling, with concrete block walls."

Other security measures to be implemented include:

● The 'internal' security door will be kept locked at all times;

● During a firearm sale only one person (besides the proprietor) will be permitted in the armoury area at any one time;

● The armoury will only be unlocked when the internal security door is locked, and upon a firearm being retrieved, the safe/armoury door will be locked prior to the internal door being unlocked;

● All customers are served in the retail premises' front area

● There is a clear line of sight from the retail premises to the armoury area.