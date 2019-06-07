Gun owners warned to keep firearms safe from theft

Police are cracking down on firearm theft in rural areas.

Police are cracking down on firearm theft in rural areas. MaxPixel

NSW Police Force are targeting firearm theft across regional NSW, as officers carry out investigations in rural areas across the state.

Operation Armour will focus on preventing, disrupting and reducing firearm thefts, with assistance from specialist police from the Firearms Registry, Rural Crime Prevention Team, the Drug and Firearms Squad, and the Criminal Groups Squad's Strike Force Raptor throughout the operation.

Firearms Prohibition Orders and Weapons Prohibition Orders will be conducted, as well as safe storage inspections.

Regional NSW Field Operations, Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said the theft and sale of firearms occurs often in regional areas.

"Firearms that are not stored securely or stored at locations that are not in daily or even regular use, make easy opportunities for thieves during break-and-enters,” Deputy Commissioner Worboys said.

"When in the wrong hands, firearms are dangerous, and a threat to the community. We will continue to do everything we can do to keep the public safe.”

Western Region Commander Assistant Commissioner Geoff McKechnie said Operation Armour will also strengthen relationships between local police and the community.

"There's only so much police can do on our own, we need the assistance of the community in reporting firearm thefts to us, so that we can get more guns off the streets and out of the hands of criminals,” Assistant Commissioner McKechnie said.

"We understand that people in rural communities hold firearms for legitimate reasons, so following safe storage procedures is vital in the prevention of theft.

"People are reminded that there are hefty penalties for those who possess unregistered or illicit firearms.”

For more information about responsibilities as a firearms owner, including licences, permits; sale and purchase, and safe storage visit: https://www.police.nsw.gov.au/online_services/firearms.