Gulls women set to take to the field in new competition

Action from the Queensland Rugby League Women's Division 1 Southern Competition Round 06 between the Tweed Heads Seagulls v Brothers Leagues Club Ipswich played at Piggabeen Stadium West Tweed Heads. Photo: SMPIMAGES.COM / Newscorp.

THE Gulls women will get some much needed game time after an extended period on the sidelines.

The Gold Coast Airport Tweed Seagulls Women's team are locked into to play a mini 'southeast Queensland' competition called the Holcim Cup starting August 1.

The cup is being staged to bolster the preparations of the Harvey Norman Queensland Maroons squad as they aim to claim the State of Origin shield in November.

Burleigh Bears, Easts Tigers, Souths Logan Magpies, Tweed Seagulls and West Brisbane Panthers will take to the field in the five round competition, plus finals scheduled for September 5.

The Seagulls women played their inaugural season in 2019 and Jessika Elliston made history by becoming the first Seagulls women's player to be chosen to play at State of Origin level.

This new cup format will mean all matches each round are played at one location, consisting of five 30-minute halves.

All teams will play 60 minutes each weekend to avoid a bye.

Teams will get one point for cumulative points win, half a point for a draw as well as one point for each half won.

A maximum of three points per round is available per team.

Seagulls will be host Round Five at Piggabeen Sports Complex on August 29.

Coach Mike Castle said the new structure would be a challenge for every team.

"One week we'll play a full game of footy against one team, but the next week we might play 30 minutes against one team and have to back up against a fresh one. It's going to be interesting to see how each side respond each week," he said.

"The girls have come back looking strong. They've obviously been working hard while at home which was great to see."

Castle said the few short weeks to prepare have the team spending most of their time revising tactics and trying new combinations.

"I'm really happy with the way we've prepared so far. I think we have a very hardworking team who are all eager to do their part. Proving we play to our strengths, and use our mobile forward pack well, I think there is a lot to look forward to," he said.