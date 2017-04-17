25°
Guitar raffle chords a cure for cystic fibrosis

Alison Paterson
| 17th Apr 2017 1:45 PM
GUITAR HERO: A raffle featuring a trio of Gibson Les Paul Studio Electric Guitars to benefit Cystic Fibrosis reasearch will be drawn on Monday night, allowing someone to live their Eric Clapton dreams.
GUITAR HERO: A raffle featuring a trio of Gibson Les Paul Studio Electric Guitars to benefit Cystic Fibrosis reasearch will be drawn on Monday night, allowing someone to live their Eric Clapton dreams.

SELLING raffle tickets for three Gibson Les Paul guitars at Bluesfest was as simple as slipping into the annual festival's chilled-out vibe.

The trio of Gibson Les Paul Studio Electric Guitars were each signed by many of the performers at this year's Bluesfest.

When thousands of music-lovers got together for the annual event, Alan and Jenny Tunks were there with their amazing band of helpers, selling raffle tickets to raise money to support research and treatment of cystic fibrosis, a debilitating disease that affects the lungs of sufferers.

Named after it's co-designer, Lester William Polsfuss, (known as Les Paul), these musical instruments are highly desired by guitarists be they professionals who fill stadiums or amateurs who play in their garage for their own pleasure.

From Jimmy Page to Eric Clapton, the Les Paul brand has been attracting some heavy-weights of the music world and no doubt, more than a few Bluesfest attendees are hoping their lucky star is at work when the raffle is drawn on Monday night.

For the last five days at Bluesfest, Mr and Mrs Tunks and their band of hard-working volunteers have been gently and with great humour working the crowds in red t-shirts proclaiming Someone I love Needs A Cure.

Mr Tunks said they have sold tickets to a united nations of supporters, but he hopes the winners will be at the festival on Monday night to collect their prizes.

"I sold $20 worth of tickets last night to a man from Iceland, so I hope he doesn't want them posted there," he said with a smile.

"We guarantee to send them anywhere in the world if you win."

