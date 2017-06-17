20°
Guinea pig expo offers fun and education for everyone

Alison Paterson
| 17th Jun 2017 2:08 PM Updated: 18th Jun 2017 6:00 AM
PERFECT PETS: Guinea pig fans Shondel O'Connor and daughter Hope, 11, with Velvet, Andies and Kenny, will attend the free GP Expo at Clunes on Sunday June 18. Alison Paterson

LEARNING what to do when your guinea pig breaks a front tooth is on the agenda this weekend, when lovers of these fascinating animals get together at the annual Guinea Pig Expo..

For more than 25 years, the Northern Rivers Cavy Society Inc have been getting together to share their love of keeping and showing guinea pigs.

Now they are inviting anyone interested in keeping these fascinating animals to their free event between 10.30am and 2pm on Sunday June 18 at Clunes Coronation Hall.

NRCS assistant secretary, Glenys Forrester said it's a great opportunity for people who are thinking about keeping a guinea pig as a pet and learning all the tricks about ensuring their new member of the family is happy and healthy.

Ms Forrester said topics will include guinea pig health, bathing, grooming, diet, handing, housing and bedding,

"We show people how to check for broken front teeth, how to bathe their guinea pig, the safe and unsafe foods to give them," she said.

"Our experienced members will be on hand to answer questions that people might have, and we can show how to cut toenails, there will be some guinea pigs on display that people can see, and there will be some designated for cuddles and photos if anyone wants to have their photo taken."

However parents can safe;y take their children along in the knowledge all they will take home is information about keeping these fascinating pets.

"There will be no guinea pigs for sale," Ms Forrester said.

"The expo is purely for education and information and I hope people will come along as NRCS very family orientated."

Meanwhile, NRCS president Shondel O'Conner and her daughter Hope, simply love the animals and trust visitors to the expo will get a taste of adding these delightful creatures to their family.

"Guinea pigs are great to keep, they are wonderful pets and don't require as much room as a dog, but they do like attention," she said.

"You can't just keep them in a cage all the time."

Her daughter agreed.

Holding Velvet, a female tricolour, she said the animals are really intelligent and great fun.

"Guinea pigs have their own personalities," she said.

"I've been keen on them since I was three."

More information is available via nrcs@antmail.com.au or 0266195386.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  clunes guinea pig expo guinea pigs northern rivers cavy society northern rivers lifestyle

