Guilty verdicts for two men accused of Lynette Daley death

This 2010 photo released by the Daley family shows Lynette Daley cuddling her dog, Bunyip, in Australia. The brutal death of Daley, an Aboriginal woman, and the reluctance of officials to prosecute the white suspects, has highlighted a deadly racial divide in Australia, where Indigenous people remain the most disadvantaged segment of society. (Daley familya via AP Photo)

ADRIAN Attwater and Paul Maris have been found guilty for their roles in the death of Lynette Daley on Ten Mile Beach, near Iluka, in 2011.

A jury in the Coffs Harbour Supreme Court hearing took less than an hour to convict the pair.

Attwater was found guilty of manslaughter and aggravated sexual assault and Maris was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault and hinder discovery evidence.

Reports from the courtroom state that members of Daley's family cried "Yes" as the verdict was delivered.

Bail has been refused for both men, and they will be sentenced on November 3.

More information to come.