24°
News

Guilty verdicts for two men accused of Lynette Daley death

This 2010 photo released by the Daley family shows Lynette Daley cuddling her dog, Bunyip, in Australia. The brutal death of Daley, an Aboriginal woman, and the reluctance of officials to prosecute the white suspects, has highlighted a deadly racial divide in Australia, where Indigenous people remain the most disadvantaged segment of society. (Daley familya via AP Photo)
This 2010 photo released by the Daley family shows Lynette Daley cuddling her dog, Bunyip, in Australia. The brutal death of Daley, an Aboriginal woman, and the reluctance of officials to prosecute the white suspects, has highlighted a deadly racial divide in Australia, where Indigenous people remain the most disadvantaged segment of society. (Daley familya via AP Photo) Rob Griffith

ADRIAN Attwater and Paul Maris have been found guilty for their roles in the death of Lynette Daley on Ten Mile Beach, near Iluka, in 2011.

A jury in the Coffs Harbour Supreme Court hearing took less than an hour to convict the pair.

Attwater was found guilty of manslaughter and aggravated sexual assault and Maris was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault and hinder discovery evidence.

Reports from the courtroom state that members of Daley's family cried "Yes" as the verdict was delivered.

Bail has been refused for both men, and they will be sentenced on November 3.

More information to come.

Related Items

Topics:  editors picks

Grafton Daily Examiner
Plans to expand Lismore Square are 'conceptual': Owner

Plans to expand Lismore Square are 'conceptual': Owner

“THE size, the scale, the expenses, all of those things would come in time. This is purely to understand whether there is an appetite to sell land.”

Bushfires could burn for 6 weeks, RFS warns

Eve Sinton posted this photo on Facebook of the smoke from the Main Arm fire.

"The big problem is we have had no rain"

Bushwalker, 16, bitten by snake

A snake has bitten a 16-year-old bushwalker. File photo.

The rescue chopper has been called to the scene

WATCH: Take a walk through Ballina's new high school

An artist's impression of the new Ballina Coast High School.

$50 million Ballina Coast High School build set to start

Local Partners