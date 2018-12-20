Guilty pleas from man who drove car at police

The man remains in custody over his six offences.

A SOUTH Lismore man who narrowly missed police with his car has pleaded guilty to his charges.

Anthony George Titerton, 42, first faced court on December 4 on six charges that stemmed from a police traffic stop that spiralled out of control.

Police had alleged they were trying to stop Titerton on the Bruxner Highway about 11pm on December 3 when he reversed his car between two officers, missing both of them by just a few centimetres.

They said he reversed toward the officers as they approached his vehicle.

He was charged with high range drink-driving, driving while disqualified, using an unregistered motor vehicle, using an uninsured motor vehicle, driving recklessly, furiously, or in a speed or manner dangerous and failing to comply with a request to stop.

Defence solicitor Philip Crick lodged pleas of guilty to all of Titerton's charges before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

Mr Crick said an assessment for Titerton's suitability for residential rehabilitation had previously been ordered by the court, but was not yet complete.

The court heard Titerton was also going to face the consequences of breaching a Section 9 bond.

Titerton, who faced the court via video link, did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

Magistrate David Heilpern adjourned the matter to Byron Bay Local Court on January 11.