Guilty plea over massive festival ecstasy bust

Illicit drugs seized from accused drug dealers who police will allege were planning to sell the quantities at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce festival held over the Easter long weekend. Richmond Local Area Command

A YOUNG Queensland man is set to be sentenced over a huge ecstasy haul which was intended for distribution at the popular bush rave Rabbits Eat Lettuce west of Casino last year.

Jesse Jordan Harrold, 21, of Beenleigh, pleaded guilty in Lismore District Court this week to supplying a large commercial quantity of prohibited drugs.

The drugs charge - which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a standard non-parole period of 15 years - was headed for trial until Harrold's late plea this week.

Harrold was arrested on Good Friday, April 14, last year at Rappville, after being pulled over police at a mobile drug detection unit on Fullers Rd en route to the nearby festival.

Police alleged they discovered 1832 ecstasy pills in Harrold's possession, weighing more than half a kilogram.

It was declared by senior police as one of largest ever drug seizures at music festivals across the Richmond Police District.

Harrold was also accused of supplying an additional 100 tablets of MDMA the day prior, April 13, at Logan City in Queensland.

After being held on remand for several months Harrold was eventually granted Supreme Court bail.

He remains on bail and the matter returns to Lismore District Court for mention on December 12.

Last year Rabbits Eat Lettuce organiser, Erik Lamar told The Northern Star the festival promoted "healthy living, music, art and culture" and wanted to avoid being seen as a "marketplace for criminals wishing to profit from (the) drug trade."

He said organisers would continue to work with police to prevent dealers smuggling in commercial quantities of illegal drugs.

Meanwhile, festival organisers are busy promoting the Easter 2019 event, held on a 1200ha private property at Kippenduff, declaring on its website that the festival is a "place of Freedom, Love & Dance Music".

"Come and camp in a beautiful natural environment and form a community of like-minded souls who want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city life. Rabbits Eat Lettuce lets us be human again.

We can dissolve the social barriers and dance together," the website states.