Guilty plea for man who held woman hostage at Casino pub

Hostage situation at Hotel Cecil in Casino, Barker St where a man held a female bar staff at knifepoint. Resolved safely by police at 12.53pm Wednesday, May 24.
Hostage situation at Hotel Cecil in Casino, Barker St where a man held a female bar staff at knifepoint. Resolved safely by police at 12.53pm Wednesday, May 24. Susanna Freymark
Hamish Broome
by

A MAN who held a steak knife pressed to a woman's throat in a popular Casino pub earlier this year will face sentencing in the District Court in Lismore.

Audley Jack Walker, 50, has entered guilty pleas to three offences relating to the dramatic events of May 24 this year at the Hotel Cecil.

The Tabulam man assaulted a man at the popular pub around noon before police were called.

He then armed himself with two steak knives and took a female bartender hostage.

Police spent almost an hour in a tense standoff trying to talk Walker down.

When they finally moved to arrest him just before 1pm, he assaulted an officer.

Police fired a taser during the arrest.

Walker will plead guilty to three offences: assault occasioning actual bodily harm, take-detain person with intent to obtain advantage, and assaulting a police officer.

A second charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm was withdrawn by the Crown.

Other charges of false imprisonment, and being armed with intent to commit a serious indictable offence will be considered at his sentencing.

Walker remains in custody on remand.

He will be formally arraigned before the District Court on December 11.

Lismore Northern Star
