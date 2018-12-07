Menu
Crime

'See u when my blade is hanging out your neck'

Jarrard Potter
by
7th Dec 2018 1:00 AM
A GRAFTON man who bombarded his former partner with more than 100 text messages and phone calls in two days with violent threats has appeared in Grafton Local Court.

Grant Matthew Dodds, 33, pleaded guilty to a series of offences, including contravene restrictions of an apprehended violence order, using a carriage service to threaten serious harm and stalk intimidate intend fear of physical harm.

According to police facts, between 2.57pm and 7.53pm on October 14 this year the victim received 83 text messages, and between 10.53am and 2.01pm on October 15, 24 messages and six phone calls.

The messages, tendered into evidence, included a number of threats and such as "I'm coming to kill you all", "see U when my blade is hanging out your neck U dog", and "come on mut can't talk U are f----- dead".

After receiving the threats the victim contacted police, and on October 15 Dodds was arrested at a Boambee East property in the Coffs Harbour area, where he was charged.

Dodds has also entered a plea of not guilty to another charge of stalk/intimidation, and will reappear in the Grafton Local Court on Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Grafton Daily Examiner

