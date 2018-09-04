Menu
John Patrick Casey.
John Patrick Casey. Leah White
Crime

GUILTY: Bail refused for Lismore Catholic priest

4th Sep 2018 1:15 PM
A LISMORE Catholic priest has been found guilty of abusing boys in northern NSW in the 1980s.

John Patrick Casey, 70, was found guilty on two charges after a lengthy trial in the District Court in Sydney.

The Lismore Diocese priest - who also had a long career as a police chaplain - was accused of assaulting the boys while they stayed with him at the Mallanganee presbytery in the mid 1980s.

The accusations against Mr Casey include performing oral sex on one of the boys, masturbating in his presence, and digitally penetrating the other boy's anus.

Mr Casey, who has been a priest since 1974, denied all the charges against him.

However the jury found him guilty of sexual assault (category three) of a person under 16 years of age, and sexual assault (category four) indecent act with person under 16.

Casey was found not guilty of homosexual intercourse with a male under 18, not guilty of sexual assault (category four) incite indecent act person under 16, and not guilty of homosexual intercourse with male under 18 years.

He will be sentenced on October 30 at Sydney Downing Centre.

Bail was refused.

Lismore Northern Star

