Guides to hold tours through Lismore rainforests

GARDEN TOURS: Kate Heffernan, seated far left, with Friends of the Gardens at a recent guide training day.

THE Friends of the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens welcomed Kate Heffernan from the Gold Coast Regional Botanic Gardens recently for a guiding workshop.

The Lismore Friends have been planning to train more guides and to begin a regular program of tours by the end of this year.

At present members of the public can contact the Friends and organise a tour.

However, the Friends plan to include more specific specialised tours and offer walks in all parts of the Gardens.

The workshop focused on how to train new guides in the history of the Gardens, the objectives of the Rainforest Botanic Gardens and its unique collection of plants indigenous to the Northern Rivers area.

The Useful Plants, Rainforest Discovery Trail, Hoop Pine Walk and the Wilson's Park Plant Species sections of the Gardens are particularly popular.

The Gardens will be open on Sunday May 28 as part of an Australian and New Zealand Botanic Gardens Open Day.

Those interested in joining the training program or volunteering in any way at the Gardens in Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore are welcome to contact the Friends at secretary@friendslrbg.com.au or to ring 0415960284