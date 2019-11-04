GUIDE: Where to watch the Melbourne Cup 2019

WHETHER you're celebrating racing, or horses, here's a list of places where you can dress up, enjoy lunch and have a glass of bubbly while watching the races on Melbourne Cup day 2019.

LISMORE

Our Kids Melbourne Cup Luncheon

The Our Kids Melbourne Cup Luncheon at Southern Cross University is an afternoon filled with fine food and wine and incredible prizes.

Sensational luncheon, fantastic company and an opportunity to win up to $5000 worth of jewellery from The Fairmarket Lismore Antique Centre, plus more than $25,000 worth of prizes from sponsors, including Winks Hairdressing and many others

Ticketed event. Email the Our Kids Office or call the Our Kids Office on 6620 2705.

11am at Union Central - Southern Cross University.

Lismore Civic

Melbourne Cup lunch - hot/cold buffet and dessert

Sweeps

$25 includes a glass of bubbles

Booking essential. From 11.30am-2pm

BYRON SHIRE

Nup To The Cup - Harvest

This year's Melbourne Cup at Harvest will celebrate the wellbeing and care of horses with like minded people in the community

Lunch with great food, wine, fashion, raffles, music

No sweeps or race this year but the same event for a great cause. Come dressed up, wear a hat and be glamorous to celebrate horses

All profits raised go to non-profit charity, 'Horse Rescue Australia'

$95 - Harvest spritz - four courses - live music

12.30pm.

Beach Byron Bay

Fiori cocktail on arrival

Charity sweepstakes for 'Our Kids'

Two big screens

Prizes for best dressed

DJ and master of ceremonies - DJ Beaver

Three-course lunch menu

12 noon to 6pm.

The Northern VIP Lunch

Three course menu and three hour beverage package

Prizes for best dressed and race telecast on the big screen

$80 per person or $750 for a table of ten. Call 02 6685 6454 for any further details

From 12pm.

Loft

Live races on a big screen

Prizes on the day include: Sweep stakes, best dressed, lucky door

Standard Package - $69 per person: 3 course set menu, + glass of Prosecco on arrival

Premium Package - $135 per person: 4 hour drink package (12pm-4pm), 3 course set menu, + glass of Prosecco on arrival

https://loftbyronbay.com.au/whats-on/#melbourne-cup.

BALLINA SHIRE

Ballina RSL

Cup day champagne breakfast from 8am

Bingo Plus

TAB and Sports Bar

Cup day sweeps.

Club Lennox

Canapes and a Glass of Taylor's Brut Cuvee on arrival in the outdoor cocktail lounge, followed by a delicious two course meal served in the freshly renovated bistro. Big screen

Club Lennox Cup race as well as fashion on the greens, sweeps, tipping competitions

12-4pm, $49.90 - $54.90.

RICHMOND VALLEY

Melbourne Cup day at the Surf Club, Evans Head

Three course meal, lucky door prize, photobooth, sweeps, TAB, best dressed prize

$75 per person

Contact functions@evansheadbowls.com.au

Casino RSM Club