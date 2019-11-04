Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Melbourne cup day.
Melbourne cup day. Istock
Whats On

GUIDE: Where to watch the Melbourne Cup 2019

JASMINE BURKE
by
4th Nov 2019 4:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHETHER you're celebrating racing, or horses, here's a list of places where you can dress up, enjoy lunch and have a glass of bubbly while watching the races on Melbourne Cup day 2019.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list, if you wish for other events to be added please email news@northernstar.com.au.

LISMORE

Our Kids Melbourne Cup Luncheon

The Our Kids Melbourne Cup Luncheon at Southern Cross University is an afternoon filled with fine food and wine and incredible prizes.

  • Sensational luncheon, fantastic company and an opportunity to win up to $5000 worth of jewellery from The Fairmarket Lismore Antique Centre, plus more than $25,000 worth of prizes from sponsors, including Winks Hairdressing and many others
  • Ticketed event. Email the Our Kids Office or call the Our Kids Office on 6620 2705.
  • 11am at Union Central - Southern Cross University.

Lismore Civic

  • Melbourne Cup lunch - hot/cold buffet and dessert
  • Sweeps
  • $25 includes a glass of bubbles
  • Booking essential. From 11.30am-2pm

BYRON SHIRE

Nup To The Cup - Harvest

This year's Melbourne Cup at Harvest will celebrate the wellbeing and care of horses with like minded people in the community

  • Lunch with great food, wine, fashion, raffles, music
  • No sweeps or race this year but the same event for a great cause. Come dressed up, wear a hat and be glamorous to celebrate horses
  • All profits raised go to non-profit charity, 'Horse Rescue Australia'
  • $95 - Harvest spritz - four courses - live music
  • 12.30pm.

Beach Byron Bay

  • Fiori cocktail on arrival
  • Charity sweepstakes for 'Our Kids'
  • Two big screens
  • Prizes for best dressed
  • DJ and master of ceremonies - DJ Beaver
  • Three-course lunch menu
  • 12 noon to 6pm.

The Northern VIP Lunch

  • Three course menu and three hour beverage package
  • Prizes for best dressed and race telecast on the big screen
  • $80 per person or $750 for a table of ten. Call 02 6685 6454 for any further details
  • From 12pm.

Loft

  • Live races on a big screen
  • Prizes on the day include: Sweep stakes, best dressed, lucky door
  • Standard Package - $69 per person: 3 course set menu, + glass of Prosecco on arrival
  • Premium Package - $135 per person: 4 hour drink package (12pm-4pm), 3 course set menu, + glass of Prosecco on arrival
  • https://loftbyronbay.com.au/whats-on/#melbourne-cup.

BALLINA SHIRE

Ballina RSL

  • Cup day champagne breakfast from 8am
  • Bingo Plus
  • TAB and Sports Bar
  • Cup day sweeps.

Club Lennox

  • Canapes and a Glass of Taylor's Brut Cuvee on arrival in the outdoor cocktail lounge, followed by a delicious two course meal served in the freshly renovated bistro. Big screen
  • Club Lennox Cup race as well as fashion on the greens, sweeps, tipping competitions
  • 12-4pm, $49.90 - $54.90.

RICHMOND VALLEY

Melbourne Cup day at the Surf Club, Evans Head

  • Three course meal, lucky door prize, photobooth, sweeps, TAB, best dressed prize
  • $75 per person
  • Contact functions@evansheadbowls.com.au

Casino RSM Club

  • Tickets must be pre-purchased before the day of event. Tickets available at the club reception
  • From 11am.
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe storms on the horizon for the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Severe storms on the horizon for the Northern Rivers

        Weather THE weather bureau says there is the chance of severe thunderstorms for the region today and tomorrow.

        Injured hang-glider still 'critical' after Lennox Head crash

        premium_icon Injured hang-glider still 'critical' after Lennox Head crash

        News Members of the 26-year-old's rugby team say they are "in shock”

        Behind the scenes look at famous music studio

        premium_icon Behind the scenes look at famous music studio

        News This iconic North Coast property has been a haven for musicians

        Summerland Way alternative freight route under discussion

        premium_icon Summerland Way alternative freight route under discussion

        Community The state is like a jigsaw puzzle, the only gap is our area.