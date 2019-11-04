GUIDE: Where to watch the Melbourne Cup 2019
WHETHER you're celebrating racing, or horses, here's a list of places where you can dress up, enjoy lunch and have a glass of bubbly while watching the races on Melbourne Cup day 2019.
Note: This is not a comprehensive list, if you wish for other events to be added please email news@northernstar.com.au.
LISMORE
Our Kids Melbourne Cup Luncheon
The Our Kids Melbourne Cup Luncheon at Southern Cross University is an afternoon filled with fine food and wine and incredible prizes.
- Sensational luncheon, fantastic company and an opportunity to win up to $5000 worth of jewellery from The Fairmarket Lismore Antique Centre, plus more than $25,000 worth of prizes from sponsors, including Winks Hairdressing and many others
- Ticketed event. Email the Our Kids Office or call the Our Kids Office on 6620 2705.
- 11am at Union Central - Southern Cross University.
Lismore Civic
- Melbourne Cup lunch - hot/cold buffet and dessert
- Sweeps
- $25 includes a glass of bubbles
- Booking essential. From 11.30am-2pm
BYRON SHIRE
Nup To The Cup - Harvest
This year's Melbourne Cup at Harvest will celebrate the wellbeing and care of horses with like minded people in the community
- Lunch with great food, wine, fashion, raffles, music
- No sweeps or race this year but the same event for a great cause. Come dressed up, wear a hat and be glamorous to celebrate horses
- All profits raised go to non-profit charity, 'Horse Rescue Australia'
- $95 - Harvest spritz - four courses - live music
- 12.30pm.
Beach Byron Bay
- Fiori cocktail on arrival
- Charity sweepstakes for 'Our Kids'
- Two big screens
- Prizes for best dressed
- DJ and master of ceremonies - DJ Beaver
- Three-course lunch menu
- 12 noon to 6pm.
The Northern VIP Lunch
- Three course menu and three hour beverage package
- Prizes for best dressed and race telecast on the big screen
- $80 per person or $750 for a table of ten. Call 02 6685 6454 for any further details
- From 12pm.
Loft
- Live races on a big screen
- Prizes on the day include: Sweep stakes, best dressed, lucky door
- Standard Package - $69 per person: 3 course set menu, + glass of Prosecco on arrival
- Premium Package - $135 per person: 4 hour drink package (12pm-4pm), 3 course set menu, + glass of Prosecco on arrival
- https://loftbyronbay.com.au/whats-on/#melbourne-cup.
BALLINA SHIRE
Ballina RSL
- Cup day champagne breakfast from 8am
- Bingo Plus
- TAB and Sports Bar
- Cup day sweeps.
Club Lennox
- Canapes and a Glass of Taylor's Brut Cuvee on arrival in the outdoor cocktail lounge, followed by a delicious two course meal served in the freshly renovated bistro. Big screen
- Club Lennox Cup race as well as fashion on the greens, sweeps, tipping competitions
- 12-4pm, $49.90 - $54.90.
RICHMOND VALLEY
Melbourne Cup day at the Surf Club, Evans Head
- Three course meal, lucky door prize, photobooth, sweeps, TAB, best dressed prize
- $75 per person
- Contact functions@evansheadbowls.com.au
Casino RSM Club
- Tickets must be pre-purchased before the day of event. Tickets available at the club reception
- From 11am.