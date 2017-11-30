GUIDE: What's on and what's free at Artstate from today

Bangalow's Andy Walker is King Bunny, the star of children's music project Bunny Racket.

ARTSTATE is a new four year project by Regional Arts NSW to shine a light on excellence in regional arts practice and to explore the exciting possibilities for arts and cultural development across the state.

The first is being held in Lismore this weekend.

An two-day program of speakers will explore creative practice and creative partnerships.

Wrapping around this, will be an all-weekend multi-genre arts program featuring creatives, including free and ticketed music, performance, cabaret and arts at multiple venues.

The program includes:

Free Opening Night: Tonight 7pm at the Lismore Quadrangle: The evening will start with Djanda Mandi Gingerlah -a very special gathering from Widjabul custodians, elders and dancers from across the Bundjalung nation and NSW. Following Djanda Mandi Gingerlah will be a 1920's swing party led by the Northern Rivers Conservatorium's Youth Jazz Orchestra with Shelly Brown on vocals and performances by Spaghetti Circus acrobats and the Cassettes flash mob. The opening night concert is a free family-friendly event.

TICKETED EVENTS

Djurra performance at Lismore City Hall by NORPA and director Kirk Page. Marc Stapelberg

Cheeky Cabaret: Bold and brash, sexy and dangerous, with tongue placed firmly in cheek, this show smashes together circus, vaudeville, comedy and everything in between. At the Star Court Theatre, Friday and Saturday. $25 / $30 / $37. Adults only - 18+.

Frettless Nomad: Fiery improvisation marks this one man tour-de-force by British Indian sarod player Soumik Datta. Transport yourself through ancient Afghanistan, colonial India and present day Britain to unfold the mystery of the 19-stringed lute known as the sarod. At the NORPA Studio, Lismore City Hall, Friday and Saturday. $16.50 / $22.

FREE EVENTS FOR CHILDREN

Paul Capsis as Rumpelstilskin.

Rumpelstiltskin screening: Australian National Theatre Live in partnership with Windmill Theatre and SA State Theatre Company presents the screening of Rumpelstiltskin. One of folklore's great villains comes alive in a deliciously wicked spin on a dark and devilish tale, staring Paul Capsis as a shape-shifting goblin. At the Northern Rivers Conservatorium this Saturday, 10am to 12pm.

Bunny Racket: A mix between The Rolling Stones and Sesame Street, whether you are 3 or 103, you will not be able to resist the beautiful madness of King Bunny and his gang of fluffy punk rock friends. At the Lismore Quadrangle this Saturday, 11am to 12pm.

FREE VISUAL ARTS

FUN AT WORK: Lismore-based Bundjalung artist Digby Moran is creating a large-scale artwork outside Lismore City Hall as part of Artstate Lismore, which kicks off today. For more information about this four-day celebration of the Northern Rivers arts industry, see Pulse, pages 13-20, and visit www.artstate.com.au Marc Stapelberg

Digby Moran: Digby Moran has created a site-specific installation and intervention further exploring the repetition of this ancient motif and his intimate connection to Bundjalung country. At Lismore City Hall.

Disruption Of Distance: Site-related art, exhibitions and sound interventions throughout Lismore City allowing conversations between artists and audience to extend beyond the conference walls. Various locations.

We're Closer Than You Think: An exhibition of 19 artists based in the Northern Rivers questioning misconceptions of location and success. At the The Old Lismore Gallery. Opening Friday 5:30 - 7pm.

Lismore Regional Gallery Exhibitions: Lismore Regional Gallery exhibitions being held concurrent to Artstate.

FREE PERFORMANCE

LADIES' GAME: Ilona Harker and Gleny Rae star in Daughters of the Rum Rebellion, a play that tells the story of female Australian bushrangers. contributed

The Ironing Maidens : An interactive performance piece exploring topics of domesticity, technology and the history of women in electronic music. At the Northern Rivers Conservatorium on Friday and Saturday 6pm to 10pm.

Bonnywood Rising: A live-cinema performance project celebrating the history, the true histories and the slightly embellished ones of the Bonalbo & District Memorial Hall. At the Star Court Theatre on Friday, 7pm.

State Of Play: Get the first taste of two new works being created in the Studio by two of NORPA's Associate Artists. At the NORPA Studio, Lismore City Hall, Saturday 3.45pm.

Daughters Of The Rum Rebellion: A musical theatre revealing the hidden history of Australia's female bushrangers, starring Gleny Rae and Ilona Harker. At the Star Court Theatre this Saturday, 7pm.

Share House: A dance theatre project co-devised by five emerging professional dancers with disabilities, mentored by Michael Hennessy and Kate McDowell. At St Paul's Hall, 188 Keen St, Lismore, this Saturday, 7.30pm.

FREE FILM

Northern Rivers artist Mbatha Nguta is the subject of the short documentary Speaking with Colour by Byron Bay filmmaker Darius Devas. CONTRIBUTED

Blank Space Theatre: At sundown, an empty space will show moving image works by eight local artists exploring the medium and its ability to ignite the public's imagination. At the Lismore Quadrangle, Thursday to Saturday, 8pm to 10pm.

Createability: A Screenworks initiative providing funded opportunities for filmmakers living in Regional NSW to make short documentaries of artists with disability. At St Paul's Hall, 188 Keen St, Lismore, this Friday, 7pm.

FREE MUSIC

Lismore band, Tralala Blip perform at TEDx Sydney. Jean-Jacques Halans TEDxSydney

Tralala Blip: An inclusive electronic group who have made a name for themselves both nationally and internationally playing at festivals including Adelaide Fringe and Unsound in Poland. At the Lismore Quadrangle this Friday, 8pm.

Tora : In a country that boasts an ever growing and internationally acclaimed electronic music scene, Tora have earned their place as one of Australia's most promising young acts. AT the Lismore Quadrangle, Friday, 9.15pm.

Teddy Lewis King: This three piece hip-hop act hails from Lismore, in the lands of the Bundjalung Nation. At the Lismore Transit Centre, 43-49 Magellan St, Lismore, this Saturday, 6pm.

Block Party: Lismore's freshest hip-hop dance event featuring free workshops, dance showcases and open public dance floor cyphers for everyone to showcase their skills on the floor. At the Lismore Transit Centre, 43-49 Magellan St, Lismore, this Saturday, 6pm.

Tullara: At just 23 years of age, singer / songwriter / multi-instrumentalist Tullara has quickly developed a reputation as one of the country's brightest up and coming performers. At the Lismore Quadrangle this Saturday, 7pm.

Blackboi: Award-winning indigenous singer/songwriter/producer Blakboi will take audiences on a musical and storytelling journey with the help of three Bundjalung Elders in this new work commissioned by Artstate. at the Lismore Quadrangle this Saturday, 8pm.

Wharves: Lennox Head-based band Wharves have developed a world class live show around their powerful yet danceable guitar heavy post-punk tunes. At the Lismore Quadrangle this Saturday from 9.15pm.

Regional Youth Orchestra: The Regional Youth Orchestra is composed of NSW's best young musicians - this is a final festival send-off not to miss. At the Lismore Quadrangle, Sunday from 11am.

FREE ARTSTATE FESTIVAL CLUB

A chilled space for all the night owls who want to hang out at the end of the evening featuring special guest spots from Artstate artists. At the Lismore City Bowling Club, Spinks Park, Lismore, Thursday to Saturday, 9pm - 12midnight.