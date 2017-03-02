GUIDE: All the gigs you need to know about

Today
- Ballina RSL Club: First floor - Issi Dye presents The Broadway Crooners Morning Melodies 10.30am
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The High Rollers 8.30pm
- Byron Theatre Byron Bay Community Centre: Byron Writers Festival Presents An Evening with Sebastian Barry 6pm
- Cherry Street Sports, Ballina: Free Magic Show with Coast Magicians 6pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Rhys 5pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Auditorium - Adam Brand 8pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Adam Brown 7pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Neil Anderson 8.30pm
- The Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Old Time Bluegrass Session with Gareth Bjaaland 6pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: The Elliotts 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Nick Cunningham 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Scott Cook and The Second Chances 7.30pm
- Uki Town Hall, Uki: Paula Fuga and Murray Kyle 7.30pm
Tomorrow
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Glenn Massey & The Thread 8.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jock Barnes 5pm, Jakubi/ Selahphonic 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Comedy in the Garden 8pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Adam Brown 7.30pm
- Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
- Eltham Hotel: Chris Aronsten 6pm
- Exchange Hotel, Kyogle: Thor Phillips 8.30pm
- Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Occa Rock 8.30pm
- Italo-Australia Club Lismore: Social Ballroom Dance 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Real Jarrah Band 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men and The Ladyz 7.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Big Smoking Joe 7pm
- Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Bucko 9.30pm
- Poinciana Cafe Mullumbimby: Steve Banks Trio 6pm
- Royal Hotel Casino: Sabotage 8.30pm
- The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: New Spirit 7.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Chrystal Cities 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 5pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Ray Red 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
- Tintenbar Hall: Scott Cook and The Second Chances 7.30pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Heartworn Highway 7.30pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Dirty River Duo 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: High Rollers Band 9pm
Saturday
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Paul Mulqueen 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Jesse Balfour 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Tom and Jarry DJs 9pm
- Brunswick Heads Market: Elena B Williams 9am
- Byron Artisan Market, Railway Park: Jesse Morris Band 5pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Brazilian Carnivale 7pm
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Goldie Liscious 8pm
- Goonellabah Workers Sports Club: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Pistol Whip 9.30pm
- Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Wreaks 8.30pm
- Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: The Little Eegos 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Doug Stuart Band 8pm
- Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: The Rochelle Lees Band 9.30pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Brown Doubt, Crazy Sanches, Baltimore Gun Club 7pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Live entertainment 9.30pm
- Poinciana Cafe Mullumbimby: Lisa Couper 6pm
- The Charcoal Hotel Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
- New Tattersalls Hotel, Lismore: Gypsy Flamenco 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: BB Blues Factory 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Ooz 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: The Morrisons 7.30pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Bruce Worrall 7.30pm
Sunday
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Round Mountain Girls 4.30pm, DJ Longtime 8pm
- Byron Theatre Byron Community Centre: All About Women Live Stream from The Sydney Opera House 10.30am
- Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Ballina Country Music Club 12pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Simone and Marty 4pm
- Eltham Hotel: Thor Phillips 1pm
- Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Damien Cooper 3.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jock Barnes 6pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Richie Williams 5pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Live Entertainment 2pm
- Poinciana Cafe Mullumbimby: Peter Hunt & Hugh Jones 10am
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: New Spirit 2pm; DJ Two Sinc 6pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Murray Kyle 1pm
- Lismore City Bowlo, Lismore: Lismore Jazz Club presents the Michael Griffin Quintet 2pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: King Kurtis 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Sessions DJs with Eva J and Friends 2.30pm
- Wardell by the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
- Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: B-Town Collective DJs Sunday Sessions 3pm
Monday
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - first floor - Cabaret Show with The Howie Brothers 10.30am; Social Ballroom Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound reggae night 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Biggy P 7pm
Tuesday
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 8pm
- Byron Bay Public School Hall: No Lights No Lycra 7.15pm
- Byron Theatre Byron Community Centre: Ocean Film Festival 7pm
- Commercial Hotel, Casino: Trivia Tuesday 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Lismore Workers Club: Platinum Lounge - Steve Russell Trio 7.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Seamus Begley 7pm
Wednesday
- Ballina RSL Club: First Floor - Seniors Week Concert 9am; Social Ballroom Dance with Dot Simpson 6pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Alain de Carne
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Ocean Film Festival 7pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
- Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Damien Cooper 6.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed with Stacey 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked on Swing Dance Lessons 6pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Seamus Begley 7pm