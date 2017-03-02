27°
News

GUIDE: All the gigs you need to know about

2nd Mar 2017 9:00 AM
TALENT: Michael Griffin is a Sydney-based Saxophonist who spends his time performing around Australia and Internationally and has performed at places such as Sydney Opera House, Entertainment Centre, Town Hall, Fat Cat (New York), among others. He was a semifinalist at the 2013 Thelonious Monk International Saxophone Competition in Washington DC. At the Lismore City Bowlo on Sunday from 2pm.
TALENT: Michael Griffin is a Sydney-based Saxophonist who spends his time performing around Australia and Internationally and has performed at places such as Sydney Opera House, Entertainment Centre, Town Hall, Fat Cat (New York), among others. He was a semifinalist at the 2013 Thelonious Monk International Saxophone Competition in Washington DC. At the Lismore City Bowlo on Sunday from 2pm.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Today

  • Ballina RSL Club: First floor - Issi Dye presents The Broadway Crooners Morning Melodies 10.30am
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The High Rollers 8.30pm
  • Byron Theatre Byron Bay Community Centre: Byron Writers Festival Presents An Evening with Sebastian Barry 6pm
  • Cherry Street Sports, Ballina: Free Magic Show with Coast Magicians 6pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: DJ Rhys 5pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Auditorium - Adam Brand 8pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Adam Brown 7pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Neil Anderson 8.30pm
  • The Gollan Hotel, Lismore: Old Time Bluegrass Session with Gareth Bjaaland 6pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: The Elliotts 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Nick Cunningham 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Scott Cook and The Second Chances 7.30pm
  • Uki Town Hall, Uki: Paula Fuga and Murray Kyle 7.30pm

Tomorrow

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Glenn Massey & The Thread 8.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Jock Barnes 5pm, Jakubi/ Selahphonic 9pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Comedy in the Garden 8pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Adam Brown 7.30pm
  • Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
  • Eltham Hotel: Chris Aronsten 6pm
  • Exchange Hotel, Kyogle: Thor Phillips 8.30pm
  • Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Occa Rock 8.30pm
  • Italo-Australia Club Lismore: Social Ballroom Dance 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Real Jarrah Band 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Two Men and The Ladyz 7.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Big Smoking Joe 7pm
  • Ocean Shores Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Bucko 9.30pm
  • Poinciana Cafe Mullumbimby: Steve Banks Trio 6pm
  • Royal Hotel Casino: Sabotage 8.30pm
  • The Channon Butter Factory Tavern: New Spirit 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Chrystal Cities 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 5pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Ray Red 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
  • Tintenbar Hall: Scott Cook and The Second Chances 7.30pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Heartworn Highway 7.30pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Dirty River Duo 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: High Rollers Band 9pm

Saturday

  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Paul Mulqueen 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Jesse Balfour 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Tom and Jarry DJs 9pm
  • Brunswick Heads Market: Elena B Williams 9am
  • Byron Artisan Market, Railway Park: Jesse Morris Band 5pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Brazilian Carnivale 7pm
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Goldie Liscious 8pm
  • Goonellabah Workers Sports Club: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Pistol Whip 9.30pm
  • Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Wreaks 8.30pm
  • Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: The Little Eegos 9.30pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Main Lounge - Doug Stuart Band 8pm
  • Lismore Workers Sports Club, Goonellabah: Andy Buckle 6.30pm
  • Mary G's, Lismore: The Rochelle Lees Band 9.30pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Brown Doubt, Crazy Sanches, Baltimore Gun Club 7pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Live entertainment 9.30pm
  • Poinciana Cafe Mullumbimby: Lisa Couper 6pm
  • The Charcoal Hotel Casino: Northern Sounds Karaoke 7.30pm
  • New Tattersalls Hotel, Lismore: Gypsy Flamenco 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: BB Blues Factory 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Ooz 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: The Morrisons 7.30pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: Bruce Worrall 7.30pm

Sunday

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Round Mountain Girls 4.30pm, DJ Longtime 8pm
  • Byron Theatre Byron Community Centre: All About Women Live Stream from The Sydney Opera House 10.30am
  • Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina: Ballina Country Music Club 12pm
  • Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Simone and Marty 4pm
  • Eltham Hotel: Thor Phillips 1pm
  • Illawong Hotel, Evans Head: Damien Cooper 3.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jock Barnes 6pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Richie Williams 5pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Live Entertainment 2pm
  • Poinciana Cafe Mullumbimby: Peter Hunt & Hugh Jones 10am
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: New Spirit 2pm; DJ Two Sinc 6pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Murray Kyle 1pm
  • Lismore City Bowlo, Lismore: Lismore Jazz Club presents the Michael Griffin Quintet 2pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: King Kurtis 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Sessions DJs with Eva J and Friends 2.30pm
  • Wardell by the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
  • Wharf Bar and Restaurant, Ballina: B-Town Collective DJs Sunday Sessions 3pm

Monday

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - first floor - Cabaret Show with The Howie Brothers 10.30am; Social Ballroom Dance With Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound reggae night 8.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Biggy P 7pm

Tuesday

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 8pm
  • Byron Bay Public School Hall: No Lights No Lycra 7.15pm
  • Byron Theatre Byron Community Centre: Ocean Film Festival 7pm
  • Commercial Hotel, Casino: Trivia Tuesday 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: Platinum Lounge - Steve Russell Trio 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Seamus Begley 7pm

Wednesday

  • Ballina RSL Club: First Floor - Seniors Week Concert 9am; Social Ballroom Dance with Dot Simpson 6pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Alain de Carne
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Ocean Film Festival 7pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
  • Hotel Henry Rous, Ballina: Damien Cooper 6.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed with Stacey 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked on Swing Dance Lessons 6pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Seamus Begley 7pm
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  gig guide northern rivers entertainment whatson

Why some search and rescue efforts end at the dump

Why some search and rescue efforts end at the dump

FALSE activations of life-saving emergency beacons are becoming an increasing, and at times costly, problem for responders.

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

WATCH: School 'fight club' footage goes viral

A fight at Kyogle High School has been 'dealt with internally'.

Shocking footage of students fighting raises concerns

GUIDE: All the gigs you need to know about

TALENT: Michael Griffin is a Sydney-based Saxophonist who spends his time performing around Australia and Internationally and has performed at places such as Sydney Opera House, Entertainment Centre, Town Hall, Fat Cat (New York), among others. He was a semifinalist at the 2013 Thelonious Monk International Saxophone Competition in Washington DC. At the Lismore City Bowlo on Sunday from 2pm.

Dance, Country music, film and more

Local Partners

Byron Bay's past brought to digital life

BYRON Bay Historical Society will launch their new website next week.

BROKE: 35 declare bankruptcy in the region in 3 months

The latest bankruptcy figures from the Australian Financial Services Authority show 35 debtors had an insolvency last quarter.

Relationship breakdown common cause of financial strife

GUIDE: All the gigs you need to know about

TALENT: Michael Griffin is a Sydney-based Saxophonist who spends his time performing around Australia and Internationally and has performed at places such as Sydney Opera House, Entertainment Centre, Town Hall, Fat Cat (New York), among others. He was a semifinalist at the 2013 Thelonious Monk International Saxophone Competition in Washington DC. At the Lismore City Bowlo on Sunday from 2pm.

Dance, Country music, film and more

Popular comedian will make children laugh

HILARIOUS: Australian comedian Frank Woodley will bring his show Noodlenut to NORPA .

Noodlenut is Frank Woodley's new show

Damien Leith follows Roy Orbison's music path

Singer Damien Leith. Supplied by Hot Off The Press.

Singer brings the music of his idol to the area

Karl Stefanovic invited to 'Hard Chat' about love life

KARL Stefanovic squirmed this morning as Today guest Tom Gleeson made a close-to-the-bone joke about his much-publicised love life.

Matty J named Australia's new Bachelor

Matty Johnson is the new Bachelor.

BACHELORETTE runner-up vows to find 'the one' in new season.

Holly Valance caught up in $213m lawsuit

Holly Valance

Lawsuit alleges blackmail, extortion and intimidation by Candy pair

What's on the big screen this week

Dafne Keen and Hugh Jackman in a scene from the movie Logan.

HUGH Jackman returns one last time as Wolverine in Logan.

Walking Dead villain takes on new role in The Missing

David Morrissey, Keeley Hawes, Abigail Hardingham and Tcheky Karyo in a scene from The Missing.

Walking Dead villain returns to screens in mystery show, The Missing

Lifesaver for a day: One-of-a-kind Coast tour

The Mooloolaba Surf Club is launching a new tour of the club and beach that educates visitors about life a as surf lifesaver. Getaway is filming a segment about the tour with presenter Charli Robinson.

'Lifesaver for a day' tour of Coast surf club attracts TV appearance

BOOKS: Superstition a central theme in new outback thriller

Author Cassandra Austin.

Cassandra Austin is celebrating the release of her second novel

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

* FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 4 MARCH 11.30AM - 12.30PM If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or...

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

* FIRST OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 4 MARCH 11.30AM - 12.30PM

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING - Please do net enter the property prior If you are looking for a special retreat-like property...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 Contact Agent

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

SURF SIDE SOUTH GOLDEN

26 Peter Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 4 2 2 $775,000

Within a short stroll to the surf and discreetly tucked away is this original beach cottage built circa 1983. Private, this tranquil oasis offers an authentic...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $925,000

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Hinterland Charm Minutes To Bangalow

62 Possum Creek Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 3 $1,450,000 to...

This picturesque and easy care approx. 3 acre property has the unmissable combination of location, multiple living options, and income potential. (1.21Ha). With...

Ideal Investment on Mullumbimby&#39;s Doorstep

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 $750,000

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Plans to upgrade Drill Hall on show

RENEWAL: Masterplans for the Drill Hall in Casino are now on exhibition.

Masterplans for development of hall site endorsed by council

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!