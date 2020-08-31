Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lifestyle

Guest’s fury at ‘cheap hillbilly’ wedding

by Alex Turner-Cohen
31st Aug 2020 7:54 AM

 

The way weddings are organised the world over has changed drastically since COVID-19 hit but this US couple pushed their guests too far.

A family member took to the Facebook group That's It, I'm Wedding Shaming to complain about the invitation they received - which told guests to supply their own alcohol and also sign a COVID-19 waiver.

"If you have to make your guests sign a waiver, just elope," the woman, who appeared to be a cousin to either the bride or groom, said in her Facebook post.

The invitation appeared normal enough, until guests flipped over the piece of paper.
The invitation appeared normal enough, until guests flipped over the piece of paper.

The waiver turned out to be completely unnecessary, because the wedding wasn't even taking place at a licensed venue.

"Further research shows that might be someone's property, not an actual venue," the woman clarified in a later post.

"I looked it up on Google Earth."

Invited guests were equally flabbergasted by the demand from the bride and groom to bring their own alcohol.

"Bring your own beer AND you might die? Best wedding ever!" one person commented on the Facebook post.

"If you're asking me to die at least pay for the alcohol you cheap hillbilly," said another.

Another added: "There are zero redeemable qualities about this invite. Does your cousin actually want people to show up?"

"I don't think I'd want to go even if there wasn't a pandemic on," said another.

It's unclear whether the cousin will be showing up to the wedding.

Originally published as Guest's fury at 'cheap hillbilly' wedding

“BRING YOUR OWN BEER” the invite reads in capital letters.
“BRING YOUR OWN BEER” the invite reads in capital letters.

More Stories

cheap editors picks family hillbilly wedding lifestyle wedding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eight people hurt, woman arrested after three-car crash

        Premium Content Eight people hurt, woman arrested after three-car crash

        News THE road was closed for almost two hours while the crash scene was examined and the wreckage removed.

        • 31st Aug 2020 7:04 AM
        New Mexican takeaway going ‘insanely’ well

        Premium Content New Mexican takeaway going ‘insanely’ well

        News "We have an amazing chef, there's no way we could pull this off"

        ‘Deeply sorry’: Council fined for disturbance of artefacts

        Premium Content ‘Deeply sorry’: Council fined for disturbance of artefacts

        News Council wanted the penalty notice to be withdrawn

        Man, 21, charged with punching and slapping pregnant partner

        Premium Content Man, 21, charged with punching and slapping pregnant partner

        Crime Police allege the woman got away only after she bit the man