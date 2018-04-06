Guess who's moving to Byron now?

Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

THE latest rumour in the never-ending fun that is "guess who's coming to live Byron” is a doozy.

The New Idea reported Prince Harry and his soon-to-be wife Meghan Markle are interested in a summer holiday home, with one "source close to the couple” saying Meghan hates the cold: "They want to buy a home in Australia - somewhere they can spend a month or two during the warmer months, to get away from things”.

The magazine reported Harry had his brokers put some feelers out and they have all decided that Byron Bay is a good option for them.

So, get your royal waves and your tiaras ready people.