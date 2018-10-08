Guess who's moving into Lismore's old Telstra shop?

JUST 18 months after reopening their Molesworth St branch following the Lismore flood, National Australia Bank is putting the finishing touches on a new home on Woodlark St.

The new premises has been vacant since Telstra moved out following the flood, and never returned.

While the bank hasn't officially confirmed the move, the screening hiding the shop's interior is broadcasting the message loud and clear.

What that "exciting new banking experience” will be remains a mystery, but it was only in May last year that NAB reopened its Molesworth St branch after extensive repairs following the March flood in which the branch was submerged in a metre of water.

NEW DIGS: NAB's current branch on Molesworth St. Hamish Broome

At the time, branch manager Jessica Day said the new branch had a "great look and feel and we're excited to be back in the building.” NAB's head of Network Property Lloyd Burke said in the same statement the repairs had been an opportunity to make improvements such as two new sales desks and two SmartATMs.