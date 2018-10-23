Menu
Juice WRLD has been added to the Falls Byron Bay lineup.
Whats On

Guess who's just been added to Falls Festival lineup?

23rd Oct 2018 7:15 AM | Updated: 8:15 AM

FALLS Festival organisers have just dropped the latest list of acts making their way to Byron Bay to welcome the New Year.

Joining the travelling road show at all Falls stops will be buzzing Chicago-based rapper Juice WRLD with his massive tune Lucid Dreams and fresh album WRLD On Drugs which dropped last Friday.

LPX will be at Falls Byron Bay this year.
Dizzee Rascal with hits Dance Wiv Me, Bonkers and Holiday and former MS MR front-woman and transformative pop genius LPX. Electro legends Cut Copy will light up dancefloors on East Coast shows only.

Garrett Kato will be at Falls Byron Bay this year.
Falls Byron will also welcome the girls from Little May, be serenaded by local busking breakout Garett Kato and get down to a set from notorious Blue Mountains party-starters Hermitude (DJ set).

Little May have been added to the Falls lineup.
There are tickets still available for the Byron Bay gig, but Lorne already sold-out, so it's time to get your skates on - grab your ticket now and lock in your plans to kick off 2019 in style.

Cut Copy are coming to Falls Byron Bay.
JUST ANNOUNCED ALL SHOWS:

  • Juice WRLD
  • Dizzee Rascal
  • LPX

JUST ANNOUNCED BYRON BAY:

  • Cut Copy
  • Hermitude (DJ Set)
  • Little May
  • Garett Kato

JOINING THE ALREADY ANNOUNCED NATIONAL LINE-UP:

  • ANDERSON .PAAK & THE FREE NATIONALS
  • CATFISH AND THE BOTTLEMEN (ONLY AUS SHOWS)
  • VANCE JOY
  • CHVRCHES · HILLTOP HOODS
  • TOTO
  • INTERPOL
  • 88 RISING FEAT. RICH BRIAN, JOJI, NIKI & AUGUST 08 (ONLY AUS SHOWS)
  • FLIGHT FACILITIES
  • AMY SHARK
  • DMA'S
  • KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD
  • GOLDEN FEATURES
  • FIRST AID KIT (ONLY AUS SHOWS)
  • OCEAN ALLEY
  • HOCKEY DAD
  • CASHMERE CAT (ONLY AUS SHOWS)
  • THE VACCINES
  • CUB SPORT
  • RUEL
  • JACK RIVER
  • BISHOP BRIGGS
  • MALLRAT
  • BRIGGS
  • TOUCH SENSITIVE
  • TKAY MAIDZA
  • DERMOT KENNEDY
  • TIRED LION
  • HOBO JOHNSON & THE LOVEMAKERS
  • SOCCER MOMMY
  • ODETTE
  • MAHALIA
  • HATCHIE
  • WEST THEBARTON
  • SAM FENDER
  • TIA GOSTELOW
  • KOTA BANKS
  • TRIPLE ONE
  • ALICE SKYE
  • HEAPS GAY DJ'S & FRIENDS

　

Falls Byron Bay NSW: Dec31 , Jan 01, Jan 02 (est. 2013) 18+ event

TICKETS: On sale now, all details and pricing can be found at: fallsfestival.com

CAR PASSES: Car Passes for Falls Byron are on sale now. Car Passes were introduced to encourage carpooling to these venues and to help reduce the number of vehicles onsite. This makes Mother Nature happy and your festival site more spacious, take a look at your options below.

Byron Bay Car Passes

PHONE APP:

Take a Tour de Falls and download the #fallsfestival app!

Download for iPhone

Download for Android

falls festival 2018/2019 music lineup northern rivers festivals northern rivers music northern rivers whatson
Lismore Northern Star

