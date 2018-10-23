Guess who's just been added to Falls Festival lineup?

Juice WRLD has been added to the Falls Byron Bay lineup.

Juice WRLD has been added to the Falls Byron Bay lineup. Contributed

FALLS Festival organisers have just dropped the latest list of acts making their way to Byron Bay to welcome the New Year.

Joining the travelling road show at all Falls stops will be buzzing Chicago-based rapper Juice WRLD with his massive tune Lucid Dreams and fresh album WRLD On Drugs which dropped last Friday.

LPX will be at Falls Byron Bay this year. Contributed

Dizzee Rascal with hits Dance Wiv Me, Bonkers and Holiday and former MS MR front-woman and transformative pop genius LPX. Electro legends Cut Copy will light up dancefloors on East Coast shows only.

Garrett Kato will be at Falls Byron Bay this year. Contributed

Falls Byron will also welcome the girls from Little May, be serenaded by local busking breakout Garett Kato and get down to a set from notorious Blue Mountains party-starters Hermitude (DJ set).

Little May have been added to the Falls lineup. Contributed

There are tickets still available for the Byron Bay gig, but Lorne already sold-out, so it's time to get your skates on - grab your ticket now and lock in your plans to kick off 2019 in style.

Cut Copy are coming to Falls Byron Bay. Jimmy Fontaine

JUST ANNOUNCED ALL SHOWS:

Juice WRLD

Dizzee Rascal

LPX

JUST ANNOUNCED BYRON BAY:

Cut Copy

Hermitude (DJ Set)

Little May

Garett Kato

JOINING THE ALREADY ANNOUNCED NATIONAL LINE-UP:

ANDERSON .PAAK & THE FREE NATIONALS

CATFISH AND THE BOTTLEMEN (ONLY AUS SHOWS)

VANCE JOY

CHVRCHES · HILLTOP HOODS

TOTO

INTERPOL

88 RISING FEAT. RICH BRIAN, JOJI, NIKI & AUGUST 08 (ONLY AUS SHOWS)

FLIGHT FACILITIES

AMY SHARK

DMA'S

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD

GOLDEN FEATURES

FIRST AID KIT (ONLY AUS SHOWS)

OCEAN ALLEY

HOCKEY DAD

CASHMERE CAT (ONLY AUS SHOWS)

THE VACCINES

CUB SPORT

RUEL

JACK RIVER

BISHOP BRIGGS

MALLRAT

BRIGGS

TOUCH SENSITIVE

TKAY MAIDZA

DERMOT KENNEDY

TIRED LION

HOBO JOHNSON & THE LOVEMAKERS

SOCCER MOMMY

ODETTE

MAHALIA

HATCHIE

WEST THEBARTON

SAM FENDER

TIA GOSTELOW

KOTA BANKS

TRIPLE ONE

ALICE SKYE

HEAPS GAY DJ'S & FRIENDS

Falls Byron Bay NSW: Dec31 , Jan 01, Jan 02 (est. 2013) 18+ event

