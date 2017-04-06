22°
Guess which Northern Rivers town makes top 10 for Easter visitors

6th Apr 2017
Even when the weather gets bad it's still a great place to camp.
Even when the weather gets bad it's still a great place to camp. Elouise Quinlivan

BYRON Bay has been awarded the second most popular holiday spot for the Easter period in New South Wales, according to accommodation website Wotif.

The tourist hot spot on the Northern Rivers was only beaten by the Central Coast but was ahead by one from Wollongong.

On the national list Byron made it to 7th position with the Gold Coast taking top honours there.

It's set to be a bumper weekend for local tourism in New South Wales over the Easter period with recent research from Wotif showing almost three quarters (73%) of Aussies are opting to travel domestically in 2017.

The same research also found beach towns and national parks feature highly on people's travel wishlists which might explain part of Byron Bay's placing.

"The Easter long weekend is one of the most popular times of the year for holiday makers to getaway for a quick break,” Wotif.com Travel Specialist Kirsty La Bruniy said.

"The annual Blues and Roots Festival is no doubt driving travellers to Byron Bay.”

Wotif research shows shorter breaks outside of the major capital cities are set to be popular in 2017, with two thirds (63%) of people admitting they prefer to holiday in their own backyard as it has some of the best travel experiences in the world.

NSW hot spots

1. Central Coast (#6 nationally)

2. Byron Bay (#7 nationally)

3. Wollongong (#8 nationally)

4. Hunter Valley (#9 nationally)

5. Newcastle

6. Blue Mountains

7. Port Macquarie

8. Coffs Harbour

9. Snowy Mountains

10. Merimbula

National hot spots*

1. Gold Coast (QLD)

2. Sunshine Coast (QLD)

3. Great Ocean Road (VIC)

4. Cairns (QLD)

5. Whitsundays (QLD)

6. Central Coast (NSW)

7. Byron Bay (NSW)

8. Wollongong (NSW)

9. Hunter Valley (NSW)

10. Mornington Peninsula (VIC)

  • Based on accommodation demand for the Easter long weekend: Travel dates April 14 to April 17, search dates: 27 March 2016 to 27 March 2017
Topics:  byron bay easter northern rivers travel tourism

Local Partners

