Chris Hemsworth, the Byron man your mum fantasises about...

Javier Encalada
| 9th May 2017 4:34 PM Updated: 4:34 PM
POPULAR CHOICE: Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Vacation at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday, July 27, 2015.
POPULAR CHOICE: Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Vacation at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday, July 27, 2015. Chris Pizzello

MOST Aussie mums will spend Mother's Day cooking and cleaning while longing for breakfast in bed and a good lie-in, reveals a survey of more than 16,000 Australians.

No wonder many of the mums surveyed are dreaming of a celebrity house-husband to help around the place.

And the winner is...

Chris Hemsworth topped the list of the most preferred Aussie celebrity mums would like as their house-husband (38 per cent), followed by Hugh Jackman (23 per cent).

The least popular was Shane Warne at just 0.45 per cent.

Interestingly, Keith Urban scored a slim 7 per cent.

Maybe we should ask Hemsworth's wife, actress Elsa Pataky how much her husband helps around the house and with the kids, although based on her Instagram account, Hemsworth is quite the hands-on dad.

He can look great in the red carpet:

At home:

On in the playground:

While celebrities may be popular, celebrity baby names are less so, with actor Jason Lee's son's name, Pilot Inspector, picked as the least favourite baby name, followed by Lara Bingle's son, Rocket Zot.

While mums may fantasise about celebrity house-husbands, the survey suggests it doesn't take too much to keep mum happy with the majority (36 per cent) saying all their partner needs to do to get her in a romantic mood is to take her out for dinner, or cook for her at home (24 per cent).

Marketing manager, Fantastic Furniture, Jacqui Hawkins, said the reality for Aussie mums is very distant from their dreams.

"The reality is that only 4 per cent of mums said their partners will cook a special meal for them on Mother's Day and just 11 per cent will be treated to a meal out. 22 per cent of mums said their partner had actually forgotten Mother's Day in the past," pointed out Ms Hawkins.

"Every year, we conduct a survey around Mother's Day to find out what's really happening behind the closed doors of Aussie households and this year we were surprised to find that, in spite of changing times, mums still do the majority of the cooking and cleaning while their partners spend more than four hours a week lolling around on the sofa," .

When asked if their partners did their fair share of the housework, the majority of mums (67 per cent) said they did, yet when asked exactly what housework their partners were doing, the results showed that mowing the lawn and 'putting out the bins' was the only activity dads do more than mums (52 per cent).

86 per cent of mums take the responsibility for cleaning the toilet; shopping (77 per cent) and cooking (68 per cent). Dusting was the least favourite dads' job (6 per cent), closely followed by ironing (9 per cent). Interestingly, only 31 per cent of dads take charge of household DIY.

"We know that Aussie dads are a hard working lot but in spite of the fact that many mums are juggling work outside the home, the majority of the housework continues to fall to them," said Ms Hawkins.

When mums do get some down-time, most are happy to chill out at home (48 per cent) closely followed by a spot of retail therapy (19 per cent).

While just 27 per cent of mums are treated to breakfast in bed on Mother's Day, 55 per cent would like to be.

To view the survey results, visit fantasticfurniture.com.au/mothersday.

