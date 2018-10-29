Guess how much council blew on code of conduct complaints?

More than $13,000 has been spent on code of conduct complaints in the past year.

But this was a vital part of democracy, some Ballina Shire councillors have said.

In the council's report for the 12 months to August 31 this year, it detailed four complaints relating to alleged breaches of the Office of Local Government's code of conduct.

The total cost of managing these complaints - which can relate to councillors or the general manager - was $13,438.

Councillor Jeff Johnson questioned the cost involved in these matters.

"There's four complaints,” he said.

"I'm just wondering what the hourly rate of this conduct reviewer is if it's cost us $13,500 and none of them have actually gone through review.

"It just seems like a lot of money.”

Councillor Ben Smith said such processes were vital.

"It is part of the integrity unit of the government,” Cr Smith said.

"This is sacramental to our democracy.”

Cr Keith Williams agreed.

"Given the importance of the code of conduct ... I think that's not a large amount,” Cr Williams said.

"We have to be really serious about the code of conduct, making sure all of us are doing everything we can in terms of complying with that.

"It's not just meaningless rules.”

GM Paul Hickey said all four were dealt with during preliminary investigations and the process was "fairly efficient”.

"From my perspective, all the complaints were legitimate,” he said.

"There has been evidence that people have breached the code of conduct.”

But he said they were "minor” breaches.

"It was more about education and training in respect to the code,” he said.

Cr Johnson said he didn't "begrudge the process”, but was surprised at the cost.