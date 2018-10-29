Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
More than $13,000 has been spent on code of conduct complaints in the past year.
More than $13,000 has been spent on code of conduct complaints in the past year. Doug Eaton
Council News

Guess how much council blew on code of conduct complaints?

Liana Turner
by
29th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than$13,000 has been have been spent on investigating code of conduct complaints at Ballina Shire Council.

But this was a vital part of democracy, some Ballina Shire councillors have said.

In the council's report for the 12 months to August 31 this year, it detailed four complaints relating to alleged breaches of the Office of Local Government's code of conduct.

The total cost of managing these complaints - which can relate to councillors or the general manager - was $13,438.

Councillor Jeff Johnson questioned the cost involved in these matters.

"There's four complaints,” he said.

"I'm just wondering what the hourly rate of this conduct reviewer is if it's cost us $13,500 and none of them have actually gone through review.

"It just seems like a lot of money.”

Councillor Ben Smith said such processes were vital.

"It is part of the integrity unit of the government,” Cr Smith said.

"This is sacramental to our democracy.”

Cr Keith Williams agreed.

"Given the importance of the code of conduct ... I think that's not a large amount,” Cr Williams said.

"We have to be really serious about the code of conduct, making sure all of us are doing everything we can in terms of complying with that.

"It's not just meaningless rules.”

GM Paul Hickey said all four were dealt with during preliminary investigations and the process was "fairly efficient”.

"From my perspective, all the complaints were legitimate,” he said.

"There has been evidence that people have breached the code of conduct.”

But he said they were "minor” breaches.

"It was more about education and training in respect to the code,” he said.

Cr Johnson said he didn't "begrudge the process”, but was surprised at the cost.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Fury over nursing home killer's double barrelled appeal

    premium_icon Fury over nursing home killer's double barrelled appeal

    Crime "AT THE end of the day she did it. She pumped 150mls of insulin into my mother's body.”

    • 29th Oct 2018 1:00 AM
    Two more stores for Lismore newest shopping centre

    premium_icon Two more stores for Lismore newest shopping centre

    Business TWO retailers are hoping to move in before the Christmas rush

    'It was terror': Family wakes to wild dog attack

    premium_icon 'It was terror': Family wakes to wild dog attack

    News "We instantly knew something was wrong when we heard them”

    Bid for asphalt plant and quarry ban near homes

    premium_icon Bid for asphalt plant and quarry ban near homes

    Council News Some industries could be banned within 1km of residential areas

    • 29th Oct 2018 1:00 AM

    Local Partners