CLEAR MESSAGE: Guerilla road artist Roa Dart is again sending the Lismore City Council a clear message about dangerous sections of roads around the Lismore area.
Guerrilla pothole artist strikes again

Francis Witsenhuysen
1st Jun 2019 12:00 AM
NORTHERN Rivers residents are no strangers to creative and outright guerrilla solutions when it comes to dangerous potholes.

Elusive renegade road artist Peter aka 'Roa Dart' has re-emerged to risk his life for the sake of road safety and to send a message to Lismore City Council.

Back after a short hiatus, Roa Dart is again spray-painting huge potholes and poorly graded roads in an effort to warn other motorists.

His works are bright, bold and bare a clear message can be found predominately on bush tracks around the Lismore area.

Recently Roa made a spectacle of Koonorigan Rd, Koonorigan which is in a truly shocking condition.

Photos of the road art speak for themselves.

A fundraising tin to raise money for his spray paint can be found at Nimbin Servo.

Have you seen his works anywhere else or know how to get in touch with Peter? If so get in touch.

A Lismore City Council spokes man said council does not endorse anyone painting on the roads as they could be putting themselves and motorists in a potentially dangerous situation.

"However we recognise that Roa Dart has provided a unique service to motorists for many years and added some colour to the region through his work,” they said.

"The proposed budget for 2019/20 includes $44.2 million for road and associated infrastructure, which is 27% of Council's total budget.

"Koonorigan Road is not currently on the capital works reconstruction program as other roads have been assessed as being a higher priority for upgrade works. However routine maintenance such as pothole filling is undertaken where there are safety concerns.”

