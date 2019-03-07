Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck crashed into a guardrail on the Cunningham Highway last night.
A truck crashed into a guardrail on the Cunningham Highway last night. FILE
News

Guardrail 'saves truckie's life' in highway crash

Michael Nolan
by
7th Mar 2019 11:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE say a truckie is lucky to be alive after his Kenilworth veered off the Cunningham Highway and crashed about 11pm last night.

Warwick Police said the crash would have been a fatal if the truck had not hit a nearby guardrail.

"The officer on scene said the guardrail saved the truck from rolling off the road," Senior Constable Matt Shield said.

Instead the truck mounted the guardrail causing significant damage to the undercarriage and spilling about 500L of fuel across the highway.

Police gave the 74-year-old Junction Hill driver a blood-alcohol test, which returned a negative reading.

The crash occurred between Karara and the Durikai State Forest.

Sen-Constable Shield said the section of road was straight and level.

"Police will we looking into the possibility that fatigue was a factor," he said.

It took emergency services about seven hours to clean the fuel, tow the truck and remove the damaged guardrail.

Police investigations are continuing.

crash cunningham highway crash truck crash warwick police
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    50 cats that will steal your heart

    premium_icon 50 cats that will steal your heart

    Pets & Animals PHOTOS: Did your kitty make it into the list of the Northern Rivers' cutest cats?

    300 burgers in 2 hours, 17 mins: What will happen this year?

    premium_icon 300 burgers in 2 hours, 17 mins: What will happen this year?

    Whats On Last year's Eat the Street event was crazy for this duo

    Lismore CBD set to face 'year of uncertainty'

    premium_icon Lismore CBD set to face 'year of uncertainty'

    News City centre needs to reinvent itself to attract more tenants

    Mayor's wife, mother, friend will be sorely missed

    Mayor's wife, mother, friend will be sorely missed

    News Byron Shire Council extend love to Mayor's family after loss of wife

    • 7th Mar 2019 12:01 PM