Marvel stars’ explosive letter

IT seems as though Marvel's most unlikely family is as loyal in real life as they are on screen.

In the wake of director James Gunn's firing, nine members of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast have released an open letter of support. Fittingly, the letter was posted to Twitter and Instagram by lead Chris Pratt.

Nine members of the film’s cast have signed the open letter.

Earlier this month, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was fired from the franchise's third instalment over several offensive tweets. Alt-right social media personality Mike Cernovich, best known for being one of the most vocal supporters of the "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory, dug up the past tweets and brought them to Disney's attention. Gunn's tweets included jokes about rape and paedophilia. Disney was quick to fire Gunn after this news story gained attention.

"The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James' Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio's values," Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, "and we have severed our business relationship with him."

Whether or not Gunn's firing was justified has become a big argument in discussions about what is and isn't appropriate for creators and whether people should be forgiven for creating offensive art in the past. According to the open letter tweeted out by Pratt, all of Guardians of the Galaxy's main stars are standing in support of their director. The letter has been signed by Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Pom Klementieff, and Sean Gunn.

Gunn lost his job directing one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises over the offensive tweets. Picture: AP

"We fully support James Gunn. We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen, and discuss," the open letter begins. The note does not defend the director's jokes. Instead it states that the Guardians' story about misfits is more relevant than ever before.

"There is little due process in the court of public opinion. James is likely not the last good person to be put on trial."

" … we hope Americans from across the political spectrum can ease up on the character assassinations and stop weaponizing mob mentality," the end of the letter reads.

You can read the full letter above.

This story originally appeared on Decider and is republished here with permission.