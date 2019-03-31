GSAC celebrates 10th birthday

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Opening day at the Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre in 2009. The Northern Star Archives

IT'S hard to believe it's been 10 years since the Goonellabah Sports & Aquatic Centre first opened its doors.

To celebrate, the centre will kick off a huge week of celebrations on Monday.

The centre was opened in 2009 by Lismore City Council as a community facility that would provide a full range of aquatics, sports and fitness services to residents of the Lismore Local Government Area.

GSAC Assistant Manager Yonika Mantel said the whole community was invited to take part in the birthday celebrations.

"Every week thousands of people come through the doors at GSAC to participate in swimming activities, team sports, group fitness and individual fitness programs,” she said.

"Exercise and physical movement is so important for everyone - it keeps us flexible and energetic, it slows the ageing process and it makes us feel mentally sharper and more emotionally stable. Equally important is the sense of community that is created by our patrons and for our patrons when they return time and time again. It's really a win-win.

"We try to cater to all ages and all interests and we see people achieving their personal goals, either in the pool, the gym or the stadium. Now we want people to come in and help us celebrate this significant milestone.”

Throughout the week, the centre will offer specials as well a range of pop-up activities, culminating in a party on Saturday from 7am to 3pm.