Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Waste dumped in the same area in a previous incident. Byron Shire Council has experienced 22 reported illegal dumping incidents in the vicinity in the past six months. Picture: Byron Shire Council
Waste dumped in the same area in a previous incident. Byron Shire Council has experienced 22 reported illegal dumping incidents in the vicinity in the past six months. Picture: Byron Shire Council
News

GRUBS: Council issues fine for waste left at dumping ’hotspot’

Liana Boss
2nd Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HOUSEHOLD waste left in a “hotspot” for illegal dumping has cost someone $2000.

Byron Shire Council issued the fine over waste that was dumped on the corner of Shara Boulevard and Kolora Way in Ocean Shores.

A total of 22 illegal dumping incidents have been reported in that area over the past six months.

Large items which could be dropped off at the council tip for free have previously been dumped at Kolora Way in Ocean Shores, a “hotspot” for illegal dumping.
Large items which could be dropped off at the council tip for free have previously been dumped at Kolora Way in Ocean Shores, a “hotspot” for illegal dumping.

The council installed temporary signage at the site but one of the signs has been stolen.

The council’s waste education and compliance officer, Zoe White, said she hoped the fine would deter other would-be dumpers.

“Illegal dumping costs council more than $150,000 a year in clean-up and prevention costs and this money could be much better spent on other services in our community,” Ms White said.

Byron Shire Council has experienced ongoing issues with illegal dumping in the vicinity of Kolora Way in Ocean Shores.
Byron Shire Council has experienced ongoing issues with illegal dumping in the vicinity of Kolora Way in Ocean Shores.

“The waste is not only unsightly in neighbourhoods but there are ramifications for the environment as well with the potential to contaminate and degrade land, plant and animal habitats and pollute waterways.”

The dumping has also bee financially unnecessary; the council offers an annual free drop-off of up to 150kg of bulk waste or 500kg of green waste at the Resource Recovery Centre in Myocum.

If you witness someone dumping waste, contact the Resource Recovery Hotline on 1300 652 625 or report it online at ridonline.epa.nsw.gov.au.

byron shire council illegal dumping northern rivers environment northern rivers illegal dumping northern rivers waste ocean shores
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Senior firey to face sex assault charges in Lismore court

        Premium Content Senior firey to face sex assault charges in Lismore court

        News Gregory Michael Davis here to help with the bushfires when he allegedly committed the offences at Casino.

        Driver, 70, seriously hurt in car crash

        Premium Content Driver, 70, seriously hurt in car crash

        Breaking The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter flew the man to Gold Coast

        Local businesses get set for QLD customer boom

        Premium Content Local businesses get set for QLD customer boom

        News WITH the Queensland border reopening, many tourism businesses are keen to welcome...

        Hail falling across parts of the Northern Rivers

        Premium Content Hail falling across parts of the Northern Rivers

        Weather A little lunch-time storm has popped up