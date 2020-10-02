GRUBS: Council issues fine for waste left at dumping ’hotspot’

Waste dumped in the same area in a previous incident. Byron Shire Council has experienced 22 reported illegal dumping incidents in the vicinity in the past six months. Picture: Byron Shire Council

HOUSEHOLD waste left in a “hotspot” for illegal dumping has cost someone $2000.

Byron Shire Council issued the fine over waste that was dumped on the corner of Shara Boulevard and Kolora Way in Ocean Shores.

A total of 22 illegal dumping incidents have been reported in that area over the past six months.

Large items which could be dropped off at the council tip for free have previously been dumped at Kolora Way in Ocean Shores, a “hotspot” for illegal dumping.

The council installed temporary signage at the site but one of the signs has been stolen.

The council’s waste education and compliance officer, Zoe White, said she hoped the fine would deter other would-be dumpers.

“Illegal dumping costs council more than $150,000 a year in clean-up and prevention costs and this money could be much better spent on other services in our community,” Ms White said.

Byron Shire Council has experienced ongoing issues with illegal dumping in the vicinity of Kolora Way in Ocean Shores.

“The waste is not only unsightly in neighbourhoods but there are ramifications for the environment as well with the potential to contaminate and degrade land, plant and animal habitats and pollute waterways.”

The dumping has also bee financially unnecessary; the council offers an annual free drop-off of up to 150kg of bulk waste or 500kg of green waste at the Resource Recovery Centre in Myocum.

If you witness someone dumping waste, contact the Resource Recovery Hotline on 1300 652 625 or report it online at ridonline.epa.nsw.gov.au.