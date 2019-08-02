'Grubby' mum slammed for swindling disabled boy

A woman spent days in the watchhouse after she was arrested for a spate of crimes across the Sunshine Coast, involving drugs and cars.

A MOTHER who stole a disabled boy's "bomby" Nissan Patrol was labelled grubby and callous for her shocking crime.

The previously law-abiding defendant Melissa Tabone, 38, fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court in custody today and pleaded guilty to her first criminal charges.

Police prosecutor Vicky Kennedy-Grills told the court Tabone's 19 crimes spanned the Noosa, Eumundi and Cooran areas from February until her arrest last week.

Tabone pleaded guilty to possessing 3.2 grams and 1.5 grams of bagged-up methamphetamine on March 22 and April 15; being a passenger in stolen vehicles on various dates; breaching bail; driving over her zero-alcohol limit on a probationary licence and possessing a knife in a public place.

But the court heard Tabone's most "grubby" offence happened on July 21, when she took advantage of a disabled boy.

The court heard the victim's mother had posted her son's 1982 Nissan Patrol for sale online, but her son was home alone when Tabone showed up and asked for a test drive.

The court heard Tabone gave the boy a fake receipt of payment for the vehicle, which she had created under a false name and address, took the keys and drove off.

"You can't get much lower than that, especially when you're a mother yourself, it shows how low your life has sunk," Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said.

Sgt Kennedy-Grills said the victim had no capacity to give Tabone permission to take the vehicle, and he identified the defendant from a photo board.

Defence lawyer Rose Killip told the court Tabone's failed marriage four years ago was the catalyst for her recent descent into criminal life, and she had begun to use meth to "numb the pain" of losing her home and the oyster business she ran across several states with her ex-husband.

Tabone was sentenced to one-year probation, disqualified from driving for three months and convictions were not recorded given her lack of history.