FRESH IDEA: Josie Howard is crowdfunding for a 12-month marketing campaign for the My Local Feast Farmers' Markets.
Growing Toowoomba farmers' market share through crowdfunding

6th Nov 2018 6:00 AM
THE founder of Toowoomba's bi-weekly farmers' markets has launched a fresh bid to compete with Coles and Woolworths for people's weekly grocery shop.

My Local Feast Farmers' Markets founder Josie Howard launched a Gofundme page to raise money for a 12-month marketing campaign aimed at raising awareness of the farmers' markets.

Ms Howard said feedback showed people didn't always know when the markets were on, or forgot they were on, something she wanted to change.

"Our competition isn't other markets - it's actually Coles and Woolworths. For us to be a successful model we need people who want to support the farmers to buy locally, rather than going to the supermarkets," she said.

"We run two a week specifically so it's consistent enough for people to do two shops a week for all their food."

Ms Howard said a marketing budget would allow the markets to connect with a wider group of people, and increased patronage would lead to more sales for stallholders, putting money back into the local community. The mid-week farmers' markets are held on Wednesdays from 2pm to 7pm, undercover at the Mills Precinct.

The Saturday markets run from 7am to noon outside the Cobb and Co Museum.

For more details or to donate, click here.

