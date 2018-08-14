Growing pains at the Rams in NRRRL

RAW TALENT: Marist Brothers centre Josh Patston was one of a handful of club juniors that had a full season in first grade this season.

DESPITE missing the semi-finals Marist Brothers have set the tone for the future after developing a handful of juniors in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League this season.

The Rams had to settle for a sixth place finish on Sunday and could have done some damage in the finals off the back of current form.

Teenage centre Josh Patston and winger O'Shea Hannaway played every game this season while Hezakiah McKenzie only missed the last two rounds with a neck injury.

"It's so important to to bring your juniors through but people keep trying to build clubs from the top-down around here,” Rams coach Michael Woods said.

"They might pay and get a first grade team but the club dies underneath so to me you have to make a commitment to build it up from the juniors.

"We had four come directly out of last year's under-18 side who were with us all year and with injuries we had another two or three come up.

"We were just a little bit inconsistent earlier in the year and we let a few games go that we probably should have won.”

The Rams looked set for big things at the start of the season having reached the preliminary final last year.

Lock Jack Durheim had been their best player for a few seasons but was restricted to just one game following thumb surgery and a broken leg.

Second-rower Santana Palmer was a big addition in the forwards and he was missed when he was on the sidelines mid-season.

They also had a new halves combination with five-eighth Jacob Follent and Evan Hickling both returning to the club.

Hooker Paul O'Neill was an ironman again playing every game of the season while lock Kyle Kennedy was selected in the NSW Country team

Hickling returned from a calf injury and was dominant in a 48-12 win over Mullumbimby on Sunday.

"Evan is a competitor and it was a pleasure having him back at the club,” Woods said.

"He's another club junior and I definitely expect these guys will be back next season.”

The Rams finished minor premiers in reserve grade and ladies league tag while the under-18s have also made the semi-finals.

FINAL LADDER

Tweed Coast 33

Ballina 28

Cudgen 27

Murwillumbah 26

Mullumbimby 24

Marist Brothers 21

Casino 19

Kyogle 10

Evans Head 10

Lower Clarence 8

Byron Bay 6

Northern United 4