Growing confidence at the Cavaliers

LEFT: Tim Martin batting for the Casino Cavaliers in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A GROWTH spurt in the off-season has helped the confidence of Casino middle-order batsman Tim Martin in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

Martin was always earmarked as a special talent at the Cavaliers when he made his first-grade debut two years ago as a 13-year-old.

He scored his first half-century last season and was 64 not out when the Cavaliers were cruising at 5-304 last weekend.

They were washed out after 65 overs against Ballina Bears.

Martin will likely return to the crease at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino, today with the side looking to add more runs against a Bears team that is capable of scoring over 300.

"Confidence is the key, and Tim is bigger and stronger in just about every area this season,” Cavaliers captain Sam Dietrich said.

"Last season he would nurdle the ball around a lot more and was still a bit gun-shy.

"He's had a growth spurt and has no trouble finding the boundary now.

"The pleasing thing is he's a smart kid on and off the field and guys like him and Charles Mitchell are going to have big futures.”

Mitchell was moved up the order to open the batting last week and scored 79 after having batted at seven in the second round win over Murwillumbah.

He has come across from the junior ranks at Marist Brothers in Lismore and could be one of the best pick-ups of the summer.

The Cavaliers have been the surprise packet of the season and have made big improvements with their batting.

They are second on the ladder and aiming for three straight wins, having not played semi-finals since 2012.

They have a good mix with the juniors coming through alongside English import Luke McCabe and former NSW Country representative Adam Shields, who give them plenty of experience.

"We expected to go a lot better this season but I didn't think we would start this well, to be honest,” Dietrich said.

"It's unreal and the best thing is it's the young guys who are leading the way.

"We'll lose Tim and Charles to junior rep cricket again at some point, which will really test our depth.

"But we're lucky to have an old head like Adam Shields floating around and the experience and enthusiasm he brings will be paramount.”

ELSEWHERE ...

In other games to be completed today:

Marist Brothers will resume at 1-42 chasing 155 against Cudgen at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

Lennox Head will push for outright points after declaring at 5-116 in reply to Alstonville's 75 at Hill Park Oval, Wollongbar.

Tintenbar-East Ballina is looking for its first win of the season after declaring at 4-351 against Murwillumbah at Kings- ford Smith Park, Ballina.