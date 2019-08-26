‘Grow up’: Manly star slammed for post-game antics

Addin Fonua-Blake was caught waving to Canberra fans and gesturing that they should have a cry after Manly’s win.

Canberra boss Don Furner says Addin Fonua-Blake should "grow up" after the Manly forward delivered a brutal message to Raiders fans.

Fonua-Blake was caught waving to Canberra fans and gesturing that they should have a cry after Manly's thrilling 18-14 win at GIO Stadium.

Furner was less than impressed with Fonua-Blake's antics, which enraged the big crowd of 20,265.

"He should grow up,'' Furner said.

"You can win graciously but maybe he doesn't know what that word means.

"We have the best fans that come out in all conditions and that was our biggest home crowd of the year.

"That is just a childish act."

Fonua-Blake finished with a game-high 153 metres while adding 23 tackles.

Addin Fonua-Blake led the way up front for Manly. Picture: Getty Images

The prop has four tries this season, and had a sly dig at Jake Trbojevic after he scored his second try of the year.

"He's all class man, but we've got to share the tries around, him and Marty (Taupau) are getting a bit upset with me getting them all," Fonua-Blake told the ABC.

