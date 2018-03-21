Group who help the homeless, struggle to find a home

Lismore Men's & Community Shed president George Sparnon is raising funds for the local organisation to help it recover from the March 2017 flood.

THEY'RE working to secure a safe place for homeless veterans to sleep but are struggling to find a new home for themselves.

Lismore Men's Shed president George Sparnon said the 25-strong group had become increasingly cramped in their current showground quarters.

But they've so far had no luck in finding a new place to set up shop.

The group, Mr Sparnon said, offers its men - and one female member - the chance to maintain a sense of community.

But this could be at risk as their long-term location remains uncertain.

This has particularly been the case since last year's flood hit the shed.

"It threw everything out of whack, the flood," he said.

"We had 1.7 metres (of water) come through."

The group has its sights set on the old Lismore railway engine station, which Mr Sparnon says would be barely impacted by future flooding.

But its heritage listing and other complications mean this isn't looking likely, he said.

Mr Sparnon said they had been offered the old railway station, but feared this space was too narrow for the full scope of the Men's Shed's operations.

"We're running a members drive at the moment and we're looking to get more people but we just don't have the room here," Mr Sparnon said.

"We are getting some projects done but we sort of don't have the room to spread out."

He said they were thankful for those who had lent a helping hand, including Lismore City Council, Lions and Rotary but were still battling to secure the right home.

As they search for a new home, Mr Sparnon said the group was preparing to revamp an old caravan which they hope to re-purpose and ultimately offer as shelter to homeless veterans.