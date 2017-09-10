Group that helped during Lismore floods wins award

Lismore Helping Hands volunteers have been recognised as part of North Coast Primary Health Network's (NCPHN) 2017 Primary Health Care Excellence Awards.

A GRASSROOTS community group that helped thousands of people during the Lismore floods has been honoured with a prestigious award.

Lismore Helping Hands won the Community Choice section at the Primary Health Care Excellence Awards.

The awards were announced at a gathering in Coffs Harbour on Thursday night, with 14 finalists recognised.

Elly Bird, who accepted the award on behalf of Lismore Helping Hands, said they "couldn't be prouder".

"To be honoured and recognised amongst a field of such amazing projects is very exciting and humbling," she said.

"The health and the wellbeing of the North Coast community is so important to us, and this award tells us it's important to everyone else too."

The Primary Health Care Excellence Awards honour the individuals and teams working to bring better health to the North Coast region.

For the first time, this year's awards were opened to encompass all those working hard to bring better health to the region, including volunteer groups like Lismore Helping Hands.

In awarding the group the recognition, Steve Blunden said: "Lismore Helping Hands paid close and specific attention to their community's needs during a time of distress, and the volunteers acted with sensitivity, respect and insight following the major flood that followed ex-tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"Lismore Helping Hands mobilised existing community networks to provide holistic support to impacted residents and businesses, and continue to do so."